Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 5
[09.05.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.05.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|24,379,000.00
|EUR
|0
|213,997,276.27
|8.7779
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.05.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|892,940.21
|88.5853
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.05.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|478,600.00
|EUR
|0
|48,215,449.14
|100.7427
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.05.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|123,002.00
|USD
|0
|13,454,477.41
|109.3842
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.05.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|69,889.00
|GBP
|0
|7,492,989.04
|107.2127
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.05.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|81,231.00
|EUR
|0
|8,487,090.41
|104.4809
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.05.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|46,049.00
|CHF
|0
|4,559,127.11
|99.006
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.05.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|7,105,618.00
|USD
|0
|64,307,480.20
|9.0502
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.05.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,020,380.00
|USD
|0
|31,045,279.84
|10.2786
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|05.05.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|639,740.00
|GBP
|0
|6,504,548.94
|10.1675