New study by IMATAG finds visual content leaks pose significant risks and costs to businesses

RENNES, France, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual content leaks can cause serious harm to brands and agencies, resulting in damage to their reputation and financial loss. A recent study conducted by Imatag, a leading provider of digital watermarking solutions, highlights the risks and costs associated with visual content leaks.

The study surveyed 150 executives from various industries in the US and Europe.

Key findings

One of the main findings of the study is that the average cost of a visual asset leak is 8 million dollars. This shows that visuals revealing information about a new product or disclosing a new campaign have great value for brands.

However, the financial impact of visual content leaks is by no means the only consequence experienced by companies, who mention loss of competitive advantage, contractual issues, counterfeiting and damage to brand reputation as their main pain points. These incidents can also lead to a loss of trust among customers, stakeholders, and employees.

The top sources for digital asset leaks are agency subcontractors and retailer platforms. Other sources are lack of protection on mobile devices and office equipment, lost phones/laptops with non-protected images, and staff members sharing content with third parties outside the company (not realizing the material was confidential).

The study covers a range of topics, including the impact of visual content leaks on various industries, common types of leaks, and the costs associated with these incidents. It also shares examples of real-life content leaks and provides best practices for preventing them.

Why is this important?

Today, keeping sensitive business content safe from unauthorized dissemination has become a top priority for companies worldwide.

According to Mathieu Desoubeaux, CEO of Imatag, "we hear a lot about leaks following cyber attacks, and sensitive data usually refers to data that impacts business continuity. However, other "strategic" leaks are often forgotten. Visuals are not included in standard protection strategies, yet they play a pivotal role in the success of many companies."

Companies tend to protect their data with IT and their images with legal measures. When leaks occur, one of the challenges is to find out their source. Therefore, companies need forensics tools to carry out their investigation and get evidence for legal purposes.

ABOUT IMATAG

Created in 2015 to leverage its patented invisible watermark, IMATAG specializes in the protection and identification of images. In just a few years, Imatag has convinced large companies in the press market, as well as brands, of the value of controlling the use of their images. Whether to protect their copyrights, fight against leaks or better understand their market, dozens of references use Imatag's invisible tracker to identify their content, worldwide. More on www.imatag.com .

