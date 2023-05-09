DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C) (TPXU LN) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s) 09-May-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C)

DEALING DATE: 05-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 13179.0

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1306017

CODE: TPXU LN

ISIN: LU1681037781

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681037781 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPXU LN Sequence No.: 242012 EQS News ID: 1627107 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1627107&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2023 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)