DJ Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-May-2023 / 09:21 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 05-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 26.9396

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14047363

CODE: MIBX LN

ISIN: FR0010010827

ISIN: FR0010010827 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIBX LN Sequence No.: 241957 EQS News ID: 1626995 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

