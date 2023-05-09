DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USAL LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-May-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 05-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 355.2069

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2797515

CODE: USAL LN

ISIN: FR0010296061

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAL LN Sequence No.: 242056 EQS News ID: 1627201 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1627201&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2023 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)