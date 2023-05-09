Industrial Sugar Market worth $59.1 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

The Industrial Sugar Market is projected to reach USD 59.1 billion by 2028 from USD 46.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets. The market for industrial sugar by solution is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for processed and convenience food and beverages globally.

CHICAGO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=54437928

Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Sugar Market"

232 - Tables

65 - Figures

250 - Pages





By type, white sugar is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

Due to various factors, white sugar is growing at an unprecedented rate in the industrial sugar market. The consumption rate of white sugar has grown steadily over the years, owing to its widespread use in many food items such as baked goods, beverages, and confectioneries. Global sugar production is forecast to reach a record high of 191.7 million tons in 2021/2022, with most of the production being white sugar, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). White sugar production has also been on the rise due to technological advancements and the adoption of efficient cultivation practices. Furthermore, the affordability and accessibility of white sugar have also contributed to its growing popularity in the industrial sugar market. The combination of these factors has led to white sugar becoming the most sought-after variety of sugar in the industrial market, growing at an accelerated rate.

By application, beverages to hold a significant market share during the forecast period

Beverages have the largest market share in the application of the industrial sugar market due to several factors. The consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages such as sodas, energy drinks, and sports drinks has been increasing worldwide, particularly in developing countries. Despite efforts by public health advocates to reduce sugar consumption, sales of sugary drinks in the United States increased by 6.4% in 2021, according to Beverage Digest. The production of these beverages has also been on the rise as the global beverage industry continues to expand. Furthermore, the use of sugar as a sweetener in beverages is preferred due to its low cost and ability to improve the flavor and taste of the product. Coca-Cola remains one of the largest consumers of sugar globally, using over 100 million metric tons annually in its products.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=54437928

Asia Pacific to boost market growth during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region has been instrumental in boosting the growth of the industrial sugar market due to several factors. The sugar consumption rate in this region is significantly high, with countries like India and China being the largest sugar consumers. The region is also a major producer of sugar, with countries like India, Thailand, and Indonesia being major producers. This ensures a steady supply of sugar to meet the high demand in the region, leading to increased growth in the industrial sugar market. According to the International Sugar Organization (ISO), the Asia-Pacific region accounted for over 50% of global sugar consumption in 2020. Moreover, with the rise in population and income levels, the demand for processed and packaged food items has also increased in the region, further driving the growth of the industrial sugar market.

The key players in this market include Sudzucker AG (Germany), Cargill Inc. (US), Associated British Foods plc (UK), Raizen (Brazil), Lantic Inc. (Germany), Mitr Phol Group (Thailand), Louis Dreyfus Company (Netherlands), Tereos (France), Michigan Sugar Company (US) Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Limited (India) Canal Sugar (Egypt), Al Khaleej Sugar (Dubai), Rajshree Sugars & Chemical Limited (RSCL) (India), Rana Group (India) Shree Renuka Sugars Limited (India) Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Limited (India), Bajaj Hindihan Sugar Ltd (India), Nile Sugar (Egypt), Bannari Amman Group (India), Dhampur Bio Organics Limited (India), Thai Sugar Group (Thailand) Metta Group (India), and Dalmia Bharat Group (India). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the industrial sugar market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=54437928

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Sugar Substitutes Market by Type (High-Fructose Syrup, High-Intensity Sweeteners, Low-Intensity Sweeteners), Composition, Application (Beverages, Food Products, & Health & Personal Care Products), Source, Form, Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Sugar Toppings Market by Type (Dry Sugar Toppings, Wet Sugar Toppings), Channel (Industrial, Grocery, Foodservice), and by Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World) - Global Forecasts to 2021

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/industrial-sugar-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/industrial-sugar.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/industrial-sugar-market-worth-59-1-billion-by-2028--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301819206.html