AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification
PR Newswire
London, May 8
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235
(AECI)
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due on 22 May 2023:
|Bond code:
|AECI04
|ISIN:
|ZAG000155235
|Coupon:
|9.010%
|Interest amount due:
|ZAR 6 664 931.51
|Interest period:
|21 February 2023 to 21 May 2023
|Payment date:
|22 May 2023
|Date convention:
|Following Business Day
9 May 2023
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)