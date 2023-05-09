Anzeige
AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification

AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification

PR Newswire

London, May 8

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235

(AECI)

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due on 22 May 2023:

Bond code:AECI04
ISIN:ZAG000155235
Coupon:9.010%
Interest amount due:ZAR 6 664 931.51
Interest period:21 February 2023 to 21 May 2023
Payment date:22 May 2023
Date convention:Following Business Day

9 May 2023

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

