Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRU LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 09-May-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 08-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.3042

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4317474

CODE: INRU LN

ISIN: FR0010375766

----------------------------------------------------------------------

