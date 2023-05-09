DJ Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURL LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-May-2023 / 09:47 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 08-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 33.6166

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1506977

CODE: TURL LN

ISIN: LU1900067601

