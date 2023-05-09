DJ Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASL LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-May-2023 / 09:49 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 08-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.312

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29574867

CODE: NASL LN

ISIN: LU1829221024

