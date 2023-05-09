Promore Pharma's Annual Report 2022

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Promore Pharma (STO:PROMO)(FRA:8T0) STOCKHOLM, 9 May, 2023 - The 2022 Annual report of Promore Pharma AB (publ) is now available on the Company's website.

About Promore Pharma

Promore Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company that develops pharmaceutical product candidates for bioactive wound care. Today, the company has two drug candidates in late clinical development stages, that are based on endogenous peptides, and thus have a strong safety profile. These two products are intended for treatment of chronic wounds, and prevention of scarring on the skin and other tissues. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

