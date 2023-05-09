Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Das wollen wir auf keinen Fall verpassen! - Wo man jetzt handeln sollte…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DTCZ | ISIN: SE0009947740 | Ticker-Symbol: 8T0
Frankfurt
09.05.23
10:02 Uhr
0,009 Euro
0,000
-4,35 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROMORE PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROMORE PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
09.05.2023 | 11:02
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Promore Pharma's Annual Report 2022

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Promore Pharma (STO:PROMO)(FRA:8T0) STOCKHOLM, 9 May, 2023 - The 2022 Annual report of Promore Pharma AB (publ) is now available on the Company's website.

The annual report is available in PDF format on the Company's website at:
https://www.promorepharma.com/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

Printed copies of the annual report can be ordered from Promore Pharma AB, Fogdevreten 2, SE-171 65 Solna, or by e-mail: shareholders@promorepharma.com

About Promore Pharma

Promore Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company that develops pharmaceutical product candidates for bioactive wound care. Today, the company has two drug candidates in late clinical development stages, that are based on endogenous peptides, and thus have a strong safety profile. These two products are intended for treatment of chronic wounds, and prevention of scarring on the skin and other tissues. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For additional information, please contact

Jonas Ekblom, CEO
Phone: [+46] 736 777 540
E-mail: jonas.ekblom@promorepharma.com

Erik Magnusson, CFO
Phone: [+46] 708 565 245
E-mail: erik.magnusson@promorepharma.com

Promore Pharmas Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank

Link to the report on our site

The full interim report is available at https://www.promorepharma.com/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

Attachments

Promore Pharma Annual Report 2022

SOURCE: Promore Pharma

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753664/Promore-Pharmas-Annual-Report-2022

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.