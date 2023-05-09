

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks slipped into the red on Tuesday after data showed Chinese imports plunged and export growth slowed in April, raising fresh concerns about the country's economic recovery from the pandemic.



Traders also braced for key U.S. inflation data due this week for fresh clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path.



The benchmark DAX was down 43 points, or 0.3 percent, at 15,909 after ending flat with a negative bias in the previous session.



Auto giant Daimler Truck Holding tumbled 3.6 percent after confirming preliminary results and keeping its outlook unchanged.



Fresenius Medical Care rose over 1 percent. The dialysis specialist said it is seeing improving trends in the first quarter after operating profit declined less than feared.



Fresenius SE & Co. surged 6.5 percent after confirming its FY23 guidance.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken