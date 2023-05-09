

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks declined on Tuesday as Chinese trade data disappointed, and investors looked ahead to the release of U.S. inflation data this week for directional cues.



Meanwhile, France's foreign trade deficit decreased at the end of the first quarter as imports fell faster than exports, data from the customs office showed earlier today.



The trade deficit dropped to EUR 8.02 billion in March from EUR 9.3 billion in February. In the corresponding month of 2022, the deficit totaled EUR 13.6 billion.



Separate data from the Bank of France showed that the current account deficit decreased sharply in the March quarter due to the reduction in the energy bill.



The current account deficit narrowed to a seasonally adjusted EUR 2.8 billion in the first quarter from EUR 20.5 billion in the fourth quarter.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 49 points, or 0.7 percent, at 7,392 after closing 0.1 percent higher the previous day.



