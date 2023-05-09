Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2023) - Orefinders Resources Inc. (TSXV: ORX) (OTCQB: ORFDF) ("Orefinders" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Gerry Brockelsby as its Chief Investment Officer.

"We are excited to add Gerry to the team, as he represents the evolution of our strategy to source special situations and strategic investments within the precious and critical metals sector. Specifically, Orefinders seeks active investments where our team can add value through enacting change. As an exempt market dealer and licensed portfolio manager, Gerry has financed countless Canadian exploration companies throughout his career. His knowledge of the issuers, their projects, and their sources of capital make him an excellent addition to our team," said Stephen Stewart, Chair of Orefinders.

About Gerry Brockelsby

Mr. Brockelsby has over 45 years of experience in the investment industry in both the equity and debt markets, covering a wide range of public and private companies, from micro-caps to large capitalization companies in various industries. For eight years, Gerry was Chief Investment Officer for the Inco Pension Plan, where he managed equity and bond portfolios and the overall asset mix of the $1 billion plan. During this period with Inco, he also gained intimate knowledge and experience in the mining industry.

Throughout Gerry's career, he gained extensive experience as a seasoned investor in the resource sector and has developed a sound reputation with both resource companies and investors. In 1989, he formed Marquest Asset Management Inc., a registered investment management firm that managed assets for several major pension funds. In the following years, Marquest built a successful high-net-worth fund business offering various specialty fund mandates to investors, including managing resource flow-through funds. Upon retiring from Marquest, Mr. Brockelsby formed StoneGate Securities Ltd. to provide advisory and investment banking services to the mining community and continue to pursue his passion for investing in the resource sector.

To learn more about Orefinders, the Ore Group, and all things mining, please go to our YouTube Chanel: youtube.com/@theoregroup

For the latest updates, please contact or follow us on Twitter @Orefinders.

To speak to the Company directly, please contact:

Stephen Stewart, Chief Executive Officer & Chair

Phone: 416.644.1567

Email: sstewart@oregroup.ca

www.orefinders.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Orefinders' assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Orefinders. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by Orefinders with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Orefinders' profile at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165260