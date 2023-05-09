Sessions will demonstrate steps professional services organizations should take to build and sustain a thriving business

Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, will present at TSIA World INTERACT on May 8-10, 2023, in Orlando, FL. INTERACT brings tech and services executives and professionals together to network and discover products and solutions. The theme for this year's INTERACT is "The Path to Profitable XaaS."

"The unpredictable nature of managing today's workforce, changing client expectations, and the evolution of the industry is challenging every professional services organization when it comes to staying profitable," said Uriah Hakala, Vice President of Global Advisory, Partner, and Education Services at Kantata. "To avoid these pressures, businesses need a clear strategy, a remarkable customer experience, effective financial management, and a talented workforce. We look forward to sharing best practices and insights from our clients, Data3 and Nuvalence, with attendees so they too, can build high performing businesses."

Kantata is hosting several breakout sessions where attendees will learn the specific steps successful organizations have taken to plan and build a thriving, sustainable business in changing market conditions. Below is information on Kantata's panels:

See The Full Picture. Forecast Confidently : Tuesday, May 9, 1:40 pm at Theater Stage #1. It is imperative to see the full picture by looking back while looking forward. During this discussion, Prem Vadlamudi, Kantata Enterprise Solutions Consultant will share how to forecast confidently with the Kantata Cloud for Professional Services and empower organizations to manage projects, teams, and financials.

: Tuesday, May 9, 1:40 pm at Theater Stage #1. It is imperative to see the full picture by looking back while looking forward. During this discussion, Prem Vadlamudi, Kantata Enterprise Solutions Consultant will share how to forecast confidently with the Kantata Cloud for Professional Services and empower organizations to manage projects, teams, and financials. Building a High-Performing Business in Changing Market Conditions: Tuesday, May 9, 3:10 pm at Magnolia Room 2-3. Building a high-performing business in any industry requires a winning combination of a clear company strategy, bold leadership, a remarkable customer experience, innovation, effective financial management, and a talented workforce. Uriah will moderate a panel discussion with leaders of high-performing businesses, Data3 and Nuvalence, on the steps their organizations have taken and are planning to take to build and sustain a thriving business.

Tuesday, May 9, 3:10 pm at Magnolia Room 2-3. Building a high-performing business in any industry requires a winning combination of a clear company strategy, bold leadership, a remarkable customer experience, innovation, effective financial management, and a talented workforce. Uriah will moderate a panel discussion with leaders of high-performing businesses, Data3 and Nuvalence, on the steps their organizations have taken and are planning to take to build and sustain a thriving business. Field The Best Team Every Time with Purpose-Built PS Technology: Wednesday, May 10, 12:40 pm at Theater Stage #1. In uncertain economic times, it is essential to get resource management right. Join Kantata Solutions Engineer, Michael Capulong, to learn how the Kantata Cloud for Professional Services provides the visibility and control to field the best team every time.

In addition to Kantata's presentations, the company is exhibiting at the event and sponsoring the professional headshot station. On May 9-10, professional photographers will be on-site to take complimentary headshots where digital copies will be available.

Visit Kantata to learn more and follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Kantata:

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimize resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 2,000 professional services organizations in more than 100 countries focus on and optimize their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Cloud for Professional Services, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

