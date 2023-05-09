DJ Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CWFU LN) Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 09-May-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI World Financials UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 08-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 221.8891

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 47538

CODE: CWFU LN

ISIN: LU1681045966

----------------------------------------------------------------------

