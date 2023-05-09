Regenerative Agriculture Market to be Worth $2,900.2 Million by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global regenerative agriculture market size is expected to reach USD 2,900.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.7% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Regenerative agriculture is a farming approach that prioritizes improving soil health, biodiversity, ecosystem services, and community well-being. This method is becoming increasingly popular worldwide as a sustainable alternative to conventional farming practices that often rely on synthetic inputs and heavy tillage. Governments worldwide recognize this industry's significance in mitigating climate change, promoting soil health, and enhancing food security.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The service segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the overall market by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.1% over the forecast period.

Over the forecast period, there will be a significant expected increase in demand for regenerative agriculture by farmers, financial institutions, as well as in the advisory bodies end-user segment.

Soil amendments, such as biochar, compost, and other organic matter, can help improve soil health, increase nutrient availability, and promote beneficial microbial activity.

Advances in technology, such as on-farm composting systems, can make it easier for farmers to produce and apply these amendments to their fields.

The agroforestry agriculture type is widely used; however, the aquaculture/ocean farming agriculture type is anticipated to witness high growth over the forecast period.

Regenerative Agriculture Market Growth & Trends

Incentives, subsidies, and support programs are provided to encourage farmers to adopt regenerative practices. For example, in the U.S., the Department of Agriculture has launched several initiatives to promote this market, such as the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, the Conservation Stewardship Program, and the Regional Conservation Partnership Program. Cover crops play a vital role in regenerative agriculture, as they can improve soil health by fixing nitrogen, increasing soil organic matter, reducing soil erosion, and suppressing weeds. Seed blending technology is a technological advancement in regenerative agriculture that allows farmers to create custom cover crop blends.

With seed blending technology, farmers can mix and match different cover crop species and varieties to create a blend tailored to their specific needs and goals. Seed blending technology uses specialized equipment to mix and distribute cover crop seeds evenly across a field. The equipment can handle a wide range of cover crop seed sizes and types, making it possible to create diverse and customized blends. The increasing awareness among consumers about sustainable practices has resulted in a shift in their preferences toward food items produced using these methods.

Nowadays, consumers seek healthy and nutritious food and those that are environmentally sustainable and support local communities. Consequently, several food companies are now promoting their products as being produced using regenerative practices, which has become a potent marketing tool. Consumers are willing to pay a premium price for food products that resonate with their values. As a result, more and more food companies are adopting these sustainable practices, contributing to the greater awareness and adoption of these practices across the food industry.

Regenerative Agriculture Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global regenerative agriculture market on the basis of component, agriculture type, end-user, and region

Regenerative Agriculture Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Solutions

Services

Regenerative Agriculture Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Agroforestry

Silvopasture

Aquaculture/Ocean Farming

No-Till and Pasture Cropping

Holistically Managed Grazing

Biochar

Others

Regenerative Agriculture Market - End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Farmers

Service Organization

Financial Institutions

Advisory Bodies

Consumer Packaged Goods Manufacturers

Regenerative Agriculture Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& K.S.A



U.A.E.



South Africa

List of Key Players in Regenerative Agriculture Market

Vayda

Terramera Inc.

Agreed.Earth

Biotrex

Ecorobotix SA

Ruumi

Continuum Ag

Aker Technologies, Inc.

Indigo Ag , Inc.

, Inc. Tortuga Agricultural Technologies, Inc.

Astanor Ventures

SATELLIGENCE

