HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE - HE) (HEI) today reported consolidated net income for common stock for the first quarter of 2023 of $54.7 million and EPS of $0.50 compared to $69.2 million and EPS of $0.63 for the first quarter of 2022.

"Our results for the quarter reflect good execution from across our enterprise, with the bank's low-risk, conservative business model and the stability of Hawaii's banking market proving their benefits during a quarter that saw challenges at a small number of mainland banks," said Scott Seu, HEI president and CEO.

"In spite of these events, American Savings Bank (ASB) delivered solid results for the quarter, growing net income over the previous quarter to $18.6 million. ASB's capital levels remain strong, well above regulatory required levels, and we continue to maintain ample access to liquidity totaling more than $3 billion, or nearly three times the amount of uninsured deposits. We have a strong and resilient deposit franchise, with 86% of deposits from our retail customers, and with 85% of our total deposits F.D.I.C. insured or fully collateralized.

"Our utility also performed well, growing net income compared to the first quarter of last year to $47.0 million. The utility continued to manage costs efficiently, and excluding higher maintenance and repair costs related to impacts from increased storm activity during the quarter, operations and maintenance expense was held nearly flat compared to the first quarter of last year," said Seu.

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC COMPANY EARNINGS1

Hawaiian Electric Company's (Hawaiian Electric) net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $47.0 million, compared to $46.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, with the increase primarily driven by the following after-tax items:

$8 million higher revenues, consisting of $7 million from the annual revenue adjustment (ARA) mechanism and $1 million from the major project interim recovery (MPIR) mechanism;

These items were partially offset by the following after-tax items:

$3 million in higher operations and maintenance expenses, including $2 million driven by increased storm costs due to inclement weather;

$2 million higher depreciation expense due to increasing investments to integrate more renewable energy and improve customer reliability and system efficiency;

$2 million of higher other expenses, including heat rate penalties and higher tax expense due to lower amortization of excess deferred taxes related to the 2017 Tax Act; and

$1 million in higher interest expense due to higher borrowings.

AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK EARNINGS

ASB's first quarter 2023 net income was $18.6 million, compared to $17.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $23.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in net income compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to lower noninterest expense and a lower provision for credit losses. The decrease in net income compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to higher noninterest expense, as well as a negative provision for credit losses (providing a benefit to net income) recorded in the first quarter of last year.

Total earning assets as of March 31, 2023 were $9.2 billion, up approximately 1% from December 31, 2022.

Total loans were $6.1 billion as of March 31, 2023, up 1% from December 31, 2022, reflecting growth across most of the portfolio.

Total deposits were $8.2 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of 0.75% from December 31, 2022. Core deposits declined 2.26% from December 31, 2022 while certificates of deposits increased 37.9%. For the first quarter of 2023, the average cost of funds was 0.66%, up 28 basis points versus the linked quarter and up 61 basis points versus the prior year quarter.

ASB's return on average equity was 15.5%, compared to 15.7% in the linked quarter and 13.7% in the first quarter of 2022. Return on average assets was 0.78% for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 0.76% in the linked quarter and 1.04% in the prior year quarter.

In the first quarter of 2023, ASB paid dividends of $14.0 million to HEI. ASB had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 7.7% as of March 31, 2023.

Please refer to ASB's news release issued on April 28, 2023 for additional information on ASB.

HOLDING AND OTHER COMPANIES

The holding and other companies' net loss was $10.9 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The higher net loss compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to the $6.2 million after-tax gain on sale of an equity-method investment recorded at Pacific Current last year, and, in the current year, lower Pacific Current performance and higher interest expense.

BOARD DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On May 4, 2023, HEI announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share, payable on June 9, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2023 (ex-dividend date is May 18, 2023). This quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $1.44 per share. Dividends have been paid on an uninterrupted basis since 1901. At the indicated annual dividend rate and based on the closing price per share on May 4, 2023 of $38.56, HEI's dividend yield is 3.7%.

ABOUT HEI

The HEI family of companies provides the energy and financial services that empower much of the economic and community activity of Hawaii. HEI's electric utility, Hawaiian Electric, supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population and is undertaking an ambitious effort to decarbonize its operations and the broader state economy. Its banking subsidiary, ASB, is one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions, providing a wide array of banking and other financial services and working to advance economic growth, affordability and financial fitness. HEI also helps advance Hawaii's sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current. For more information, visit www.hei.com.

__________________ 1 Note: Utility amounts indicated as after-tax in this earnings release are based upon adjusting items using a current year composite statutory tax rate of 25.75%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31 (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Revenues Electric utility $ 830,361 $ 708,792 Bank 93,857 75,115 Other 4,019 1,161 Total revenues 928,237 785,068 Expenses Electric utility 754,486 635,197 Bank 70,337 45,085 Other 9,896 5,510 Total expenses 834,719 685,792 Operating income (loss) Electric utility 75,875 73,595 Bank 23,520 30,030 Other (5,877 ) (4,349 ) Total operating income 93,518 99,276 Retirement defined benefits credit-other than service costs 1,152 1,243 Interest expense, net-other than on deposit liabilities and other bank borrowings (28,798 ) (24,349 ) Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction 1,131 778 Allowance for equity funds used during construction 3,301 2,409 Gain on sales of equity-method investment - 8,123 Income before income taxes 70,304 87,480 Income taxes 15,110 17,840 Net income 55,194 69,640 Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries 473 473 Net income for common stock $ 54,721 $ 69,167 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.50 $ 0.63 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.50 $ 0.63 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.35 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 109,514 109,361 Weighted-average shares assuming dilution 109,825 109,634 Net income (loss) for common stock by segment Electric utility $ 47,009 $ 46,409 Bank 18,562 23,870 Other (10,850 ) (1,112 ) Net income for common stock $ 54,721 $ 69,167 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to HEI $ 75,209 $ (47,992 ) Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended) 10.0 10.9

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31 ($ in thousands, except per barrel amounts) 2023 2022 Revenues $ 830,361 $ 708,792 Expenses Fuel oil 334,097 221,286 Purchased power 152,761 163,533 Other operation and maintenance 128,316 125,257 Depreciation 60,927 58,471 Taxes, other than income taxes 78,385 66,650 Total expenses 754,486 635,197 Operating income 75,875 73,595 Allowance for equity funds used during construction 3,301 2,409 Retirement defined benefits credit-other than service costs 1,047 990 Interest expense and other charges, net (20,246 ) (18,326 ) Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction 1,131 778 Income before income taxes 61,108 59,446 Income taxes 13,600 12,538 Net income 47,508 46,908 Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries 229 229 Net income attributable to Hawaiian Electric 47,279 46,679 Preferred stock dividends of Hawaiian Electric 270 270 Net income for common stock $ 47,009 $ 46,409 Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric $ 46,964 $ 46,460 OTHER ELECTRIC UTILITY INFORMATION Kilowatthour sales (millions) Hawaiian Electric 1,430 1,448 Hawaii Electric Light 251 254 Maui Electric 255 255 1,936 1,957 Average fuel oil cost per barrel $ 139.88 $ 103.40 Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended)1 8.2 8.1 1 Simple average.

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in Hawaiian Electric filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited) Three months ended (in thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 64,842 $ 60,331 $ 46,005 Interest and dividends on investment securities 14,637 14,315 13,984 Total interest and dividend income 79,479 74,646 59,989 Interest expense Interest on deposit liabilities 6,837 3,755 947 Interest on other borrowings 7,721 4,775 5 Total interest expense 14,558 8,530 952 Net interest income 64,921 66,116 59,037 Provision for credit losses 1,175 2,729 (3,263 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 63,746 63,387 62,300 Noninterest income Fees from other financial services 4,679 4,764 5,587 Fee income on deposit liabilities 4,599 4,640 4,691 Fee income on other financial products 2,744 2,628 2,718 Bank-owned life insurance 1,425 1,872 681 Mortgage banking income 130 62 1,077 Gain on sale of real estate - 776 1,002 Other income, net 801 606 372 Total noninterest income 14,378 15,348 16,128 Noninterest expense Compensation and employee benefits 30,204 30,361 27,215 Occupancy 5,588 7,030 5,952 Data processing 5,012 4,537 4,151 Services 2,595 2,967 2,439 Equipment 2,646 2,937 2,329 Office supplies, printing and postage 1,165 1,142 1,060 Marketing 1,016 1,091 1,018 FDIC insurance - 978 808 Other expense 6,191 5,056 3,241 Total noninterest expense 54,417 56,099 48,213 Income before income taxes 23,707 22,636 30,215 Income taxes 5,145 4,739 6,345 Net income $ 18,562 $ 17,897 $ 23,870 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 36,992 $ 29,282 $ (98,571 ) OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end) Return on average assets 0.78 0.76 1.04 Return on average equity 15.51 15.73 13.70 Return on average tangible common equity 18.73 19.20 15.53 Net interest margin 2.85 2.91 2.79 Efficiency ratio 68.62 68.86 64.14 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding 0.14 0.06 0.01 As of period end Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment 0.24 0.28 0.72 Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding 1.18 1.21 1.30 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 4.3 4.1 5.8 Tier-1 leverage ratio 7.7 7.8 7.8 Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions) $ 14.0 $ 10.0 $ 15.0

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

