PR Newswire
09.05.2023 | 12:30
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, May 2

The information contained in this release was correct as at 31 March 2023. Information on the Company's up to date net asset values can be found on the London Stock Exchange website at:

https://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-home.html.

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI:549300WWOCXSC241W468)
All information is at 31March 2023 and unaudited.
Performance at month end with net income reinvested


One
Month		Three
Months		Six
Months		One
Year		Three
Years		Five
Years
Net asset value-5.1%-3.1%0.8%-4.9%51.9%54.4%
Share price-9.7%-4.1%-2.7%-8.4%50.7%54.6%
Russell 1000 Value Index-2.5%-1.7%2.5%0.2%64.5%62.9%

At month end

Net asset value - capital only:198.84p
Net asset value - cum income:199.03p
Share price:184.00p
Discount to cum income NAV:7.6%
Net yield1:4.3%
Total assets including current year revenue:£159.7m
Net cash:0.5%
Ordinary shares in issue2:80,229,044
Ongoing charges3:1.0%

1 Based on three quarterly dividends of 2.00p per share declared on 11 May 2022, 4 August 2022 and 2 November 2022 for the year ended 31 October 2022 and one quarterly dividend of 2.00p per share declared on 22 March 2023 for the year ending 31 October 2023 and based on the share price as at close of business on 31 March 2023.

² Excluding 20,132,261 ordinary shares held in treasury.

³ The Company's ongoing charges calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain non-recurring items for the year ended 31 October 2022.

Sector AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
Health Care20.6
Financials19.0
Information Technology15.2
Consumer Discretionary10.2
Energy8.7
Consumer Staples6.2
Industrials6.2
Communication Services4.3
Utilities4.1
Materials3.6
Real Estate1.4
Net Current Assets0.5
-----
100.0
=====

Country AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
United States81.5
United Kingdom7.4
Japan3.9
France2.6
Australia1.7
Canada1.4
Denmark1.0
Net Current Assets0.5
-----
100.0
=====

Top 10 HoldingsCountry% Total Assets
Laboratory Corporation of AmericaUnited States3.1
Cisco SystemsUnited States3.0
Willis Towers WatsonUnited States3.0
Cognizant Technology SolutionsUnited States2.7
ShellUnited Kingdom2.6
Verizon CommunicationsUnited States2.6
MicrosoftUnited States2.6
CitigroupUnited States2.6
SanofiFrance2.6
Baxter InternationalUnited States2.5

Tony DeSpirito, David Zhao and Lisa Yang, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the one-month period ended 31 March 2023, the Company's NAV decreased by 5.1% and the share price by 9.7% (all in sterling). The Company's reference index, the Russell 1000 Value Index, returned -2.5% for the period.

At the sector level there were no positive contributors during the month. At the industry level, the largest contributor to relative performance was due to stock selection in pharmaceuticals. Selection decisions in the software industry were another contributor during the one-month period. An overweight allocation to communication equipment also boosted relative performance during the period. Another modest contributor included the decision to not invest in consumer finance.

The largest detractor from relative performance at the industry level was due to the decision to be overweight in banks. The decision to not invest in interactive media and services proved to be costly to relative performance. Another detractor for the period included allocation decisions in the insurance industry. Stock selection in the oil, gas and consumable fuels industry also detracted significantly from relative performance.

Transactions

During the month the Company initiated a few trades, the buys being in Molson Coors Brewing and Raymond James. The only sale during the period was of Comerica.

Positioning

As of the period end, the Company's largest overweight positions relative to the reference index were in the information technology, health care and consumer discretionary sectors. The Company's largest underweight positions relative to the reference index were in the industrials, communication services and real estate sectors.

Source: BlackRock.

9 May 2023

Latest information is available by typing blackrock.com/uk/brsa on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

