BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI:549300WWOCXSC241W468)

All information is at 31 March 2023 and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested





One

Month Three

Months Six

Months One

Year Three

Years Five

Years Net asset value -5.1% -3.1% 0.8% -4.9% 51.9% 54.4% Share price -9.7% -4.1% -2.7% -8.4% 50.7% 54.6% Russell 1000 Value Index -2.5% -1.7% 2.5% 0.2% 64.5% 62.9%

At month end

Net asset value - capital only: 198.84p Net asset value - cum income: 199.03p Share price: 184.00p Discount to cum income NAV: 7.6% Net yield1: 4.3% Total assets including current year revenue: £159.7m Net cash: 0.5% Ordinary shares in issue2: 80,229,044 Ongoing charges3: 1.0%

1 Based on three quarterly dividends of 2.00p per share declared on 11 May 2022, 4 August 2022 and 2 November 2022 for the year ended 31 October 2022 and one quarterly dividend of 2.00p per share declared on 22 March 2023 for the year ending 31 October 2023 and based on the share price as at close of business on 31 March 2023.

² Excluding 20,132,261 ordinary shares held in treasury.

³ The Company's ongoing charges calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain non-recurring items for the year ended 31 October 2022.

Sector Analysis Total Assets (%) Health Care 20.6 Financials 19.0 Information Technology 15.2 Consumer Discretionary 10.2 Energy 8.7 Consumer Staples 6.2 Industrials 6.2 Communication Services 4.3 Utilities 4.1 Materials 3.6 Real Estate 1.4 Net Current Assets 0.5 ----- 100.0 =====

Country Analysis Total Assets (%) United States 81.5 United Kingdom 7.4 Japan 3.9 France 2.6 Australia 1.7 Canada 1.4 Denmark 1.0 Net Current Assets 0.5 ----- 100.0 =====

Top 10 Holdings Country % Total Assets Laboratory Corporation of America United States 3.1 Cisco Systems United States 3.0 Willis Towers Watson United States 3.0 Cognizant Technology Solutions United States 2.7 Shell United Kingdom 2.6 Verizon Communications United States 2.6 Microsoft United States 2.6 Citigroup United States 2.6 Sanofi France 2.6 Baxter International United States 2.5

Tony DeSpirito, David Zhao and Lisa Yang, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the one-month period ended 31 March 2023, the Company's NAV decreased by 5.1% and the share price by 9.7% (all in sterling). The Company's reference index, the Russell 1000 Value Index, returned -2.5% for the period.

At the sector level there were no positive contributors during the month. At the industry level, the largest contributor to relative performance was due to stock selection in pharmaceuticals. Selection decisions in the software industry were another contributor during the one-month period. An overweight allocation to communication equipment also boosted relative performance during the period. Another modest contributor included the decision to not invest in consumer finance.

The largest detractor from relative performance at the industry level was due to the decision to be overweight in banks. The decision to not invest in interactive media and services proved to be costly to relative performance. Another detractor for the period included allocation decisions in the insurance industry. Stock selection in the oil, gas and consumable fuels industry also detracted significantly from relative performance.

Transactions

During the month the Company initiated a few trades, the buys being in Molson Coors Brewing and Raymond James. The only sale during the period was of Comerica.

Positioning

As of the period end, the Company's largest overweight positions relative to the reference index were in the information technology, health care and consumer discretionary sectors. The Company's largest underweight positions relative to the reference index were in the industrials, communication services and real estate sectors.

Source: BlackRock.

9 May 2023

