Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Idogen AB is updated (254/23)

On April 3, 2023, the shares in Idogen AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. Today, May 9, 2023, the Company disclosed a notice to an annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders with a proposal for voluntary liquidation of the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may be given observation status if any circumstance exist that result in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Idogen AB (IDOGEN, ISIN code SE0014428561, order book ID 197058). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.