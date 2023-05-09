Anzeige
09.05.2023 | 12:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Idogen AB is updated (254/23)

On April 3, 2023, the shares in Idogen AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of
the issuer's financial position. 

Today, May 9, 2023, the Company disclosed a notice to an annual general meeting
of the Company's shareholders with a proposal for voluntary liquidation of the
Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may
be given observation status if any circumstance exist that result in
substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial
instruments. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Idogen AB (IDOGEN, ISIN code SE0014428561,
order book ID 197058). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
