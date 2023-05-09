HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cactus, Inc. (NYSE: WHD) ("Cactus" or the "Company") today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2023.

First Quarter Highlights

Closed the acquisition of HighRidge Resources, Inc. ("FlexSteel") on February 28, 2023 (1) ;

; Revenue of $228.4 million and operating income of $49.7 million;

Net income of $52.3 million and diluted earnings per Class A share of $0.63;

Adjusted net income (2) of $50.7 million and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (2) of $0.64;

of $50.7 million and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted of $0.64; Net income margin of 22.9% and adjusted net income margin (2) of 22.2%;

of 22.2%; Adjusted EBITDA (3) and Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) of $79.4 million and 34.8%, respectively;

and Adjusted EBITDA margin of $79.4 million and 34.8%, respectively; Cash flow from operations of $60.5 million;

In January 2023, Cactus closed an underwritten offering of Class A common stock for net proceeds of $165.6 million; and

Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, the Company paid down the Term Loan debt balance by $60 million.

Financial Summary

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023(1) 2022 2022 ($ in thousands) Revenues $ 228,405 $ 187,774 $ 145,899 Operating income $ 49,688 $ 48,221 $ 30,990 Operating income margin 21.8 % 25.7 % 21.2 % Net income $ 52,288 $ 40,739 $ 27,083 Net income margin 22.9 % 21.7 % 18.6 % Adjusted net income(2) $ 50,682 $ 43,525 $ 22,859 Adjusted net income margin(2) 22.2 % 23.2 % 15.7 % Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 79,411 $ 66,393 $ 42,333 Adjusted EBITDA margin(3) 34.8 % 35.4 % 29.0 %

(1) First quarter 2023 results throughout include one month of FlexSteel operating results. (2) Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income margin and diluted earnings per share, as adjusted are non-GAAP financial measures. These figures assume Cactus, Inc. held all units in its operating subsidiary at the beginning of the period. Additional information regarding non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are in the Supplemental Information tables. (3) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See definition of these measures and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the Supplemental Information tables.

Scott Bender, President and CEO of Cactus, commented, " I am very pleased with our performance in the first quarter. The strength of our customer base and our continued focus on execution allowed us to achieve record Cactus Product market share(1) of over 43% during the period. Cactus' rigs followed increased by approximately 6% despite the average U.S. land rig count declining by approximately 2%. Additionally, we are pleased to include one month of FlexSteel results in our first quarter following the close of the acquisition on February 28, 2023. FlexSteel revenue exceeded expectations due to increased shipments of its equipment.

" Looking ahead to the second quarter, we anticipate revenue to be up over 25% sequentially due to a full quarter's contribution from FlexSteel. While the recent movement in commodity prices is likely to pressure U.S. land activity, Cactus remains well-positioned to outpace the market given our unique product portfolio and customer relationships."

Mr. Bender concluded, " We have been pleased with early efforts to integrate the FlexSteel business, and the opportunities between the two businesses are even more apparent post-closing. Both businesses manufacture highly differentiated products, have modest capital requirements, and have attractive growth potential. We expect that free cash flow over the coming quarters should enable Cactus to meaningfully reduce leverage following the acquisition. As always, management intends to operate with a focus on margins, returns and generating value for shareholders."

(1) Additional information regarding market share and rigs followed is located in the Supplemental Information tables.

Segment Performance

Upon completion of the FlexSteel acquisition, we re-evaluated our reportable segments and now report two business segments, Pressure Control (legacy Cactus) and Spoolable Technologies (FlexSteel). For the first quarter of 2023, we have included our Pressure Control results in historical detail as supplemental information in this release. Starting with the second quarter of 2023, we intend to only report our Pressure Control results and Spoolable Technologies results as presented below. For the first quarter of 2023, all corporate and other costs not directly attributable to either segment have been included in Pressure Control results.

Pressure Control

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 (in thousands) Pressure Control Revenue $ 194,655 $ 187,774 $ 145,899 Operating income $ 49,439 $ 48,221 $ 30,990 Other non-operating income (expense)(1) 3,417 (1,920 ) (1,115 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 7,992 8,133 8,677 Segment EBITDA(2) 60,848 54,434 38,552 Stock-based compensation 3,091 2,597 2,666 Other non-operating (income) expense(1) (3,417 ) 1,920 1,115 Transaction related expenses(3) 8,581 7,442 - Adjusted Segment EBITDA(2) $ 69,103 $ 66,393 $ 42,333 Operating income margin 25.4 % 25.7 % 21.2 % Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin(2) 35.5 % 35.4 % 29.0 %

(1) Represents non-cash adjustments for the revaluation of the liability related to the TRA. (2) Segment EBITDA, Adjusted Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See definition of these measures and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the Supplemental Information tables. (3) Reflects fees and expenses recorded in connection with the FlexSteel Acquisition and related financing.

First quarter 2023 Pressure Control revenue increased $6.9 million, or 3.7%, sequentially, as sales of wellhead and production related equipment along with associated services improved primarily due to higher customer drilling activity. Operating income increased $1.2 million, or 2.5%, sequentially, with margins decreasing 30 basis points due to higher transaction expenses and rental equipment redeployment costs. Adjusted Segment EBITDA increased $2.7 million, or 4.1%, sequentially, with Adjusted Segment EBITDA margins increasing 10 basis points due to higher operating leverage.

Spoolable Technologies

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 (in thousands) Spoolable Technologies Revenue $ 33,750 $ - $ - Operating income 249 - - Other non-operating income (expense)(1) 121 - - Depreciation and amortization expense 5,118 - - Segment EBITDA(2) 5,488 - - Stock-based compensation 750 - - Other non-operating (income) expense(1) (121 ) - - Inventory step-up expense(3) 4,191 - - Adjusted Segment EBITDA(2) $ 10,308 $ - $ - Operating income margin 0.7 % n/a n/a Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin(2) 30.5 % n/a n/a

(1) Represents a $0.1 million gain for the revaluation of the earn-out liability associated with the FlexSteel Acquisition. (2) Segment EBITDA, Adjusted Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See definition of these measures and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the Supplemental Information tables. (3) Represents amortization of the FlexSteel inventory step-up adjustment due to purchase price accounting.

In the last month of the first quarter of 2023 (acquisition date through March 31, 2023), Spoolable Technologies generated revenue of $33.8 million and segment operating income of $0.2 million. Segment operating margin was 0.7%. Operating income was inclusive of $4.2 million of inventory step-up costs associated with the step-up in value of inventory on hand at acquisition and $3.7 million of intangible amortization expense.

Liquidity, Capital Expenditures and Other

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $155.0 million gross bank debt, $75.4 million of cash, and $193.3 million availability on our revolving credit facility. Operating cash flow was $60.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. During the first quarter, the Company made dividend payments and associated distributions of $9.0 million.

Net cash used in investing activities represented $633.2 million during the first quarter of 2023 due primarily to the FlexSteel acquisition. Net capital expenditures were $14.3 million, inclusive of the $7.0 million purchase of a previously leased facility. For the full year 2023, the Company expects net capital expenditures to be in the range of $45 million to $55 million, inclusive of capital directed toward planned international expansion and the FlexSteel business.

On January 13, 2023, Cactus closed an underwritten offering of 3,224,300 shares of its Class A common stock for total net proceeds of approximately $165.6 million, net of underwriting discounts and selling commissions. The net proceeds from the sale of the Class A common stock in the offering were utilized to fund a portion of the initial closing price for the FlexSteel Acquisition.

As of March 31, 2023, Cactus had 64,448,377 shares of Class A common stock outstanding (representing 81.1% of the total voting power) and 14,978,225 shares of Class B common stock outstanding (representing 18.9% of the total voting power).

Quarterly Dividend

In May 2023 the Board approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A common stock with payment to occur on June 15, 2023 to holders of record of Class A common stock at the close of business on May 30, 2023. A corresponding distribution of up to $0.11 per CC Unit has also been approved for holders of CC Units of Cactus Companies, LLC.

About Cactus, Inc.

Cactus designs, manufactures, sells or rents a range of highly engineered wellhead, pressure control and spoolable pipe technologies. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers' wells. In addition, it provides field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the equipment. Cactus operates service centers throughout North America and Australia, while also providing equipment and services in select international markets.

Cactus, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenues Pressure Control revenue $ 194,655 $ 145,899 Spoolable Technologies revenue 33,750 - Total revenues 228,405 145,899 Operating income Pressure Control operating income 49,439 30,990 Spoolable Technologies operating income 249 - Total operating income 49,688 30,990 Interest income (expense), net 1,002 (100 ) Other income (expense), net 3,538 (1,115 ) Income before income taxes 54,228 29,775 Income tax expense 1,940 2,692 Net income $ 52,288 $ 27,083 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest 9,394 6,467 Net income attributable to Cactus, Inc. $ 42,894 $ 20,616 Earnings per Class A share - basic $ 0.67 $ 0.35 Earnings per Class A share - diluted (a) $ 0.63 $ 0.34 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 63,740 59,288 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (a) 79,155 76,162

(a) Dilution for the three months ended March 31, 2023 includes $9.7 million of additional pre-tax income attributable to non-controlling interest adjusted for a corporate effective tax rate of 24.5% and 15.0 million weighted average shares of Class B common stock outstanding plus the effect of dilutive securities. Dilution for the three months ended March 31, 2022 includes $6.7 million of additional pre-tax income attributable to non-controlling interest adjusted for a corporate effective tax rate of 26.0% and 16.5 million weighted average shares of Class B common stock outstanding plus the effect of dilutive securities.

Cactus, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,422 $ 344,527 Accounts receivable, net 209,442 138,268 Inventories 232,598 161,283 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,993 10,564 Total current assets 527,455 654,642 Property and equipment, net 351,302 129,998 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 22,028 23,183 Intangible assets, net 196,634 - Goodwill 201,302 7,824 Deferred tax asset, net 211,460 301,644 Other noncurrent assets 10,086 1,605 Total assets $ 1,520,267 $ 1,118,896 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 56,743 $ 47,776 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 50,766 30,619 Current portion of liability related to tax receivable agreement 27,544 27,544 Finance lease obligations, current portion 7,242 5,933 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 4,521 4,777 Long-term debt, current portion 39,750 - Total current liabilities 186,566 116,649 Deferred tax liability, net 2,123 1,966 Liability related to tax receivable agreement, net of current portion 261,607 265,025 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 8,900 6,436 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 17,429 18,375 Long-term debt, net of current portion 111,967 - Other noncurrent liabilities 5,839 - Total liabilities 594,431 408,451 Equity 925,836 710,445 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,520,267 $ 1,118,896

Cactus, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 52,288 $ 27,083 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 13,110 8,677 Deferred financing cost amortization 291 42 Stock-based compensation 3,841 2,666 Provision for expected credit losses (376 ) (110 ) Inventory obsolescence 576 480 Gain on disposal of assets (1,033 ) (293 ) Deferred income taxes (1,406 ) 1,919 Change in fair value of earn-out liability (121 ) - (Gain) loss from revaluation of liability related to tax receivable agreement (3,417 ) 1,115 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (12,883 ) (14,681 ) Inventories 20,565 (16,648 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,151 (463 ) Accounts payable (6,282 ) 6,934 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (6,842 ) 488 Net cash provided by operating activities 60,462 17,209 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of a business, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (618,857 ) - Capital expenditures and other (15,928 ) (7,652 ) Proceeds from sales of assets 1,633 358 Net cash used in investing activities (633,152 ) (7,294 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 155,000 - Net proceeds from the issuance of Class A common stock 169,878 - Payments of deferred financing costs (6,665 ) - Payments on finance leases (1,709 ) (1,438 ) Dividends paid to Class A common stock shareholders (7,353 ) (6,664 ) Distributions to members (1,645 ) (1,654 ) Repurchase of shares (4,343 ) (4,424 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 303,163 (14,180 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 422 337 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (269,105 ) (3,928 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 344,527 301,669 End of period $ 75,422 $ 297,741

Cactus, Inc. - Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income, diluted earnings per share, as adjusted and adjusted net income margin

(unaudited)

Adjusted net income, diluted earnings per share, as adjusted and adjusted net income margin are not measures of net income as determined by GAAP but they are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements. Cactus defines adjusted net income as net income assuming Cactus, Inc. held all units in its operating subsidiary at the beginning of the period, with the resulting additional income tax expense related to the incremental income attributable to Cactus, Inc. Adjusted net income also includes certain other adjustments described below. Cactus defines diluted earnings per share, as adjusted as Adjusted net income divided by weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted. Cactus defines Adjusted net income margin as Adjusted net income divided by total revenue. The Company believes this supplemental information is useful for evaluating performance period over period.

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 52,288 $ 40,739 $ 27,083 Adjustments: Other non-operating (income) expense, pre-tax(1) (3,538 ) 1,920 1,115 Transaction related expenses, pre-tax(2) 8,581 7,442 - Intangible amortization expense(3) 3,666 - - Inventory step-up expense(4) 4,191 - - Income tax expense differential(5) (14,506 ) (6,576 ) (5,339 ) Adjusted net income $ 50,682 $ 43,525 $ 22,859 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted $ 0.64 $ 0.57 $ 0.30 Weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted(6) 79,155 76,410 76,162 Revenue $ 228,405 $ 187,774 $ 145,899 Net income margin 22.9 % 21.7 % 18.6 % Adjusted net income margin 22.2 % 23.2 % 15.7 %

(1) Primarily represents non-cash adjustments for the revaluation of the liability related to the TRA. (2) Reflects fees and expenses recorded in connection with the FlexSteel Acquisition and related financing. (3) Reflects amortization expense associated with the step-up in intangible value due to purchase price accounting. (4) Represents amortization of the FlexSteel inventory step-up adjustment due to purchase price accounting. (5) Represents the increase or decrease in tax expense as though Cactus, Inc. owned 100% of its operating subsidiary at the beginning of the period, calculated as the difference in tax expense recorded during each period and what would have been recorded, adjusted for pre-tax items listed above, based on a corporate effective tax rate of 24.5% on income before income taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2023, 25.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 26.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2022. (6) Reflects 63.7, 60.8, and 59.3 million weighted average shares of basic Class A common stock outstanding and 15.0, 15.1 and 16.5 million of additional shares for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively, as if the weighted average shares of Class B common stock were exchanged and cancelled for Class A common stock at the beginning of the period, plus the effect of dilutive securities.

Cactus, Inc. - Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin

(unaudited)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures of net income as determined by GAAP but are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Cactus defines EBITDA as net income excluding net interest, income tax and depreciation and amortization. Cactus defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the other items outlined below.

Cactus management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful because they allow management to more effectively evaluate the Company's operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period without regard to financing methods or capital structure, or other items that impact comparability of financial results from period to period. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income or any other measure as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's computations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Cactus defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. Cactus presents this supplemental information because it believes it provides useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting the Company's business.

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 (in thousands) Net income $ 52,288 $ 40,739 $ 27,083 Interest (income) expense, net (1,002 ) (2,370 ) 100 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,940 7,932 2,692 Depreciation and amortization 13,110 8,133 8,677 EBITDA 66,336 54,434 38,552 Other non-operating (income) expense(1) (3,538 ) 1,920 1,115 Transaction related expenses(2) 8,581 7,442 - Inventory step-up expense(3) 4,191 - - Stock-based compensation 3,841 2,597 2,666 Adjusted EBITDA $ 79,411 $ 66,393 $ 42,333 Revenue $ 228,405 $ 187,774 $ 145,899 Net income margin 22.9 % 21.7 % 18.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 34.8 % 35.4 % 29.0 %

(1) Primarily represents non-cash adjustments for the revaluation of the liability related to the TRA. (2) Reflects fees and expenses recorded in connection with the FlexSteel Acquisition and related financing. (3) Represents amortization of the FlexSteel inventory step-up adjustment due to purchase price accounting.

Cactus, Inc. - Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures

Segment EBITDA, Adjusted Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin

(unaudited)

Segment EBITDA, Adjusted Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin are not measures of net income as determined by GAAP but are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Cactus defines Segment EBITDA as operating income including other non-operating income and excluding depreciation and amortization. Cactus defines Adjusted Segment EBITDA as Segment EBITDA excluding the other items outlined below.

Cactus management believes Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA are useful because they allow management to more effectively evaluate the Company's operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period without regard to financing methods or capital structure, or other items that impact comparability of financial results from period to period. Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income or any other measure as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company's computations of Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Cactus defines Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin as Adjusted Segment EBITDA divided by total revenue. Cactus presents this supplemental information because it believes it provides useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting the Company's business.

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 (in thousands) Pressure Control Revenue $ 194,655 $ 187,774 $ 145,899 Operating income $ 49,439 $ 48,221 $ 30,990 Other non-operating income (expense)(1) 3,417 (1,920 ) (1,115 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 7,992 8,133 8,677 Segment EBITDA 60,848 54,434 38,552 Stock-based compensation 3,091 2,597 2,666 Other non-operating (income) expense(1) (3,417 ) 1,920 1,115 Transaction related expenses(2) 8,581 7,442 - Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 69,103 $ 66,393 $ 42,333 Operating income margin 25.4 % 25.7 % 21.2 % Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin 35.5 % 35.4 % 29.0 %

(1) Represents non-cash adjustments for the revaluation of the liability related to the TRA. (2) Reflects fees and expenses recorded in connection with the FlexSteel Acquisition and related financing.

Cactus, Inc. - Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures

Segment EBITDA, Adjusted Segment EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin (continued)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 (in thousands) Spoolable Technologies Revenue $ 33,750 $ - $ - Operating income 249 - - Other non-operating income (expense)(1) 121 - - Depreciation and amortization expense 5,118 - - Segment EBITDA 5,488 - - Stock-based compensation 750 - - Other non-operating (income) expense(1) (121 ) - - Inventory step-up expense(2) 4,191 - - Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 10,308 $ - $ - Operating income margin 0.7 % n/a n/a Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin 30.5 % n/a n/a

(1) Represents a $0.1 million gain for the revaluation of the earn-out liability associated with the FlexSteel Acquisition. (2) Represents amortization of the FlexSteel inventory step-up adjustment due to purchase price accounting

A reconciliation of segment operating income to net income is shown below.

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 (in thousands) Consolidated Pressure Control operating income $ 49,439 $ 48,221 $ 30,990 Spoolable Technologies operating income 249 - - Total operating income 49,688 48,221 30,990 Interest income (expense), net 1,002 2,370 (100 ) Other income (expense), net 3,538 (1,920 ) (1,115 ) Income before income taxes 54,228 48,671 29,775 Income tax expense 1,940 7,932 2,692 Net income $ 52,288 $ 40,739 $ 27,083

Cactus, Inc. - Supplemental Information

Pressure Control Results

Historical Presentation

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 (in thousands) Revenues Product $ 129,779 $ 124,561 $ 94,040 Rental 26,709 27,310 22,343 Field service and other 38,167 35,903 29,516 Total revenues 194,655 187,774 145,899 Gross profit Product $ 52,109 $ 50,529 $ 33,120 Rental 11,207 12,013 7,254 Field service and other 8,813 8,575 4,710 Total gross profit 72,129 71,117 45,084 Gross margin Product 40.2 % 40.6 % 35.2 % Rental 42.0 % 44.0 % 32.5 % Field service and other 23.1 % 23.9 % 16.0 % Total gross margin 37.1 % 37.9 % 30.9 % Operating income $ 49,439 $ 48,221 $ 30,990 Operating margin 25.4 % 25.7 % 21.2 % Depreciation and amortization Cost of product revenue $ 839 $ 783 $ 748 Cost of rental revenue 5,109 5,442 6,167 Cost of field service and other revenue 1,902 1,773 1,673 Selling, general and administrative expenses 142 135 89 Total depreciation and amortization 7,992 8,133 8,677

Cactus, Inc. - Supplemental Information

Estimated Market Share

(unaudited)

Market share represents the average number of active U.S. onshore rigs Cactus followed (which Cactus defines as the number of active U.S. onshore drilling rigs to which it was the primary provider of wellhead products and corresponding services during drilling) as of mid-month for each of the three months in the applicable quarter divided by the Baker Hughes U.S. onshore rig count quarterly average. Cactus believes that comparing the total number of active U.S. onshore rigs to which it was providing its products and services at a given time to the number of active U.S. onshore rigs during the same period provides Cactus with a reasonable approximation of its market share with respect to wellhead products sold and the corresponding services it provides.

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 Cactus U.S. onshore rigs followed 321 304 254 Baker Hughes U.S. onshore rig count quarterly average 742 757 616 Market share 43.3 % 40.2 % 41.2 %

