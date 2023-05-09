MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bright Health Group, Inc. ("Bright Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: BHG), the technology enabled, value-driven healthcare company serving aging and underserved consumers with unmet clinical needs, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
"Bright Health had a strong start to the year in the First Quarter. The Consumer Care segment generated positive Operating Income, and the Medical Cost Ratio in our Medicare Advantage business was in-line with our expectations after adjusting for prior period costs and given normal seasonality patterns," said Mike Mikan, President and CEO of Bright Health. "Our Consumer Care business continued to add value-based care consumers in the First Quarter, and along with strength in our REACH ACO business, we believe that the segment is positioned well for long-term profitable growth."
Key Metrics
As of March 31,
2023
2022
Consumer and Patient Metrics
Bright HealthCare Consumers
123,000
120,000
Consumer Care Value-Based Consumers
373,000
530,000
Three Months Ended
|
($ in thousands)
March 31
2023
2022
Financial Metrics
Revenue
$
756,341
$
613,263
Medical Cost Ratio - Bright HealthCare1
95.0
%
96.7
%
Net Loss from Continuing Operations
$
(94,792
)
$
(163,514
)
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
(35,053
)
$
(59,089
)
1 Bright HealthCare Medical Cost Ratio includes $27.5 million in prior period medical costs (608bps) in the three months ended March 31, 2023, and $2.1 million in prior period medical costs (49bps) in the three months ended March 31, 2022.
See the table at the end of this release for additional information and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures used in the table above.
Financial Outlook
For full year 2023, Bright Health is providing the following guidance and commentary:
Bright Health's 2023 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA profitability expectations are unchanged, while Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio now forecast for the high end of the prior range.
- Bright Health's Enterprise Revenue is expected to be between $2.9 billion and $3.1 billion
- On a segment basis, Bright HealthCare Revenue is expected to be greater than $1.8 billion, while Consumer Care Revenue is expected to be between $1.1 billion and $1.3 billion
- Enterprise Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio is expected to be approximately 14%†
- Bright Health expects to be Adjusted EBITDA profitable in 2023†
† Reconciliations of projected Adjusted EBITDA and projected Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are not provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable effort. The inability to provide a reconciliation is due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. With respect to Adjusted EBITDA, these GAAP measures may include the impact of such items as interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment of goodwill or intangible assets, transaction costs, share-based compensation expense, changes in the fair value of equity securities, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, contract termination costs, restructuring costs; and the tax effect of all such items. Historically, the Company has excluded these items from non-GAAP financial measures. With respect to Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio, these GAAP measures may include the impact of such items as stock-based compensation, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, contract termination costs, and depreciation and amortization. The Company currently expects to continue to exclude these items in future disclosures of non-GAAP financial measures and may also exclude other items that may arise (collectively, "non-GAAP adjustments"). The decisions and events that typically lead to the recognition of non-GAAP adjustments, such as a decision to exit part of the business, are inherently unpredictable as to if or when they may occur. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.
Bright Health Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
Assets
?
?
?
Current assets:
?
?
?
Cash and cash equivalents
$
382,506
$
466,325
Short-term investments
12,112
13,206
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6,513 and $6,098, respectively
125,241
73,605
ACO REACH performance year receivable
882,884
99,181
Current assets of discontinued operations
2,225,739
2,783,474
Prepaids and other current assets
142,932
134,843
Total current assets
3,771,414
?
3,570,634
Other assets:
?
?
?
Long-term investments
3,816
5,401
Property, equipment and capitalized software, net
40,747
42,596
Goodwill
760,078
760,078
Intangible assets, net
242,286
249,083
Other non-current assets
29,664
37,260
Total other assets
1,076,591
?
1,094,418
Total assets
4,848,005
?
4,665,052
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest, Redeemable Preferred Stock and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)
Current liabilities:
Medical costs payable
$
458,465
?
$
411,753
Accounts payable
33,638
?
67,854
Unearned revenue
139,416
?
242
ACO REACH performance year obligation
719,420
-
Short-term borrowings
303,947
303,947
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
2,225,739
2,783,474
Other current liabilities
131,256
?
121,424
Total current liabilities
4,011,881
?
3,688,694
Other liabilities
32,191
?
36,673
Total liabilities
4,044,072
?
3,725,367
?
?
?
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
223,503
?
219,758
Redeemable Series A preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 750,000 shares authorized in 2023 and 2022; 750,000 shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022
747,481
?
747,481
Redeemable Series B preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 175,000 shares authorized in 2023 and 2022; 175,000 shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022
172,936
?
172,936
Shareholders' equity (deficit):
?
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 3,000,000,000 shares authorized in 2023 and 2022; 636,142,597 and 630,271,508 shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022, respectively
63
?
63
Additional paid-in capital
3,005,592
?
2,972,271
Accumulated deficit
(3,331,406
)
?
(3,156,395
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,236
)
?
(4,429
)
Treasury Stock, at cost, 2,522,148 shares at March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively
(12,000
)
?
(12,000
)
Total shareholders' equity (deficit)
(339,987
)
?
(200,490
)
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, redeemable preferred stock and shareholders' equity (deficit)
$
4,848,005
?
$
4,665,052
Bright Health Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
?
Three Months Ended March 31,
?
2023
?
2022
Revenue:
?
?
Premium revenue
$
502,918
$
458,962
ACO REACH revenue
239,807
182,797
Service revenue
13,570
12,392
Investment income (loss)
46
(40,888
)
Total revenue
756,341
613,263
Operating expenses:
?
?
Medical costs
688,515
594,248
Operating costs
140,324
159,117
Restructuring charges
3,357
6,864
Depreciation and amortization
9,891
12,897
Total operating expenses
842,087
773,126
Operating loss
(85,746
)
(159,863
)
Interest expense
7,787
1,193
Other income
-
(784
)
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(93,533
)
(160,272
)
Income tax expense
1,259
3,242
Net loss from continuing operations
(94,792
)
(163,514
)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(74,669
)
(17,115
)
Net Loss
(169,461
)
(180,629
)
Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests
(5,550
)
(14,605
)
Series A preferred stock dividend accrued
(9,714
)
(8,938
)
Series B preferred stock dividend accrued
(2,180
)
-
Net loss attributable to Bright Health Group, Inc. common shareholders
$
(186,905
)
$
(204,172
)
Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to Bright Health Group, Inc. common shareholders
Continuing operations
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.30
)
Discontinued operations
(0.12
)
(0.02
)
Basic and diluted loss per share
(0.30
)
(0.32
)
Basic and diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding
631,534
628,765
Bright Health Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
?
Three Months Ended March 31,
?
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
?
?
?
Net loss
$
(169,461
)
?
$
(180,629
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
9,891
?
13,041
Impairment of intangible assets
-
6,720
Share-based compensation
33,320
?
32,921
Deferred income taxes
436
?
717
Unrealized loss on equity securities
-
40,968
Other, net
(2,807
)
?
2,378
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and liabilities:
?
Accounts receivable
(43,409
)
?
(29,221
)
ACO REACH performance year receivable
(783,703
)
(638,641
)
Other assets
22,448
?
(22,270
)
Medical cost payable
(423,459
)
?
337,180
Risk adjustment payable
4,153
?
354,276
Accounts payable and other liabilities
(119,416
)
?
52,182
Unearned revenue
137,563
?
(18,402
)
ACO REACH performance year obligation
719,420
533,537
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(615,024
)
?
484,757
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of investments
(2,880
)
?
(782,091
)
Proceeds from sales, paydown, and maturities of investments
690,161
?
154,765
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,863
)
?
(5,491
)
Business divestitures, net of cash disposed of
1,370
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
-
?
(310
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
686,788
?
(633,127
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
?
?
?
Net proceeds from short-term borrowings
-
(155,000
)
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock
-
?
747,481
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
1
?
257
Distributions to noncontrolling interest holders
(1,805
)
-
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(1,804
)
?
592,738
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
69,960
?
444,368
Cash and cash equivalents?-?beginning of year
1,932,290
?
1,061,179
Cash and cash equivalents?-?end of period
$
2,002,250
?
$
1,505,547
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
?
?
Changes in unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities in OCI
$
2,193
?
$
(26,340
)
Cash paid for interest
7,157
?
1,168
Bright Health Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Information
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Bright HealthCare
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Statement of income (loss) and operating data:
2023
2022
Revenue:
Premium revenue
$
453,370
$
430,313
Investment income (loss)
46
80
Total revenue
453,416
430,393
Operating expenses
Medical costs
430,928
416,200
Operating costs
49,453
41,117
Depreciation and amortization
4,408
4,459
Total operating expenses
484,789
461,776
Operating loss
$
(31,373
)
$
(31,383
)
Medical Cost Ratio (MCR)(1)
95.0
%
96.7
%
(1) Bright HealthCare medical cost ratio includes $27.5 million in prior period medical costs (608bps) in the three months ended March 31, 2023, and $2.1 million in prior period medical costs (49bps) in the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Consumer Care
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Statement of income (loss) and operating data:
2023
2022
Revenue:
Premium revenue
$
49,548
$
28,649
Affiliated revenue
-
368,053
ACO REACH revenue
239,807
182,797
Service revenue
13,570
12,392
Investment income (loss)
-
(40,968
)
Total revenue
302,925
550,923
Operating expenses
Medical costs
257,587
566,694
Operating costs
37,814
47,281
Depreciation and amortization
3,132
7,002
Total operating expenses
298,533
620,977
Operating income (loss)
$
4,392
$
(70,054
)
Bright Health Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Historical Financials
Recast Income Statement(1)
(in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Consolidated Statements of Income (loss) and operating data:
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2022
2022
2022
Revenue:
Premium revenue
$
458,962
$
437,234
$
423,995
$
444,758
ACO REACH revenue
182,797
137,205
145,433
188,652
Service revenue
12,392
12,811
12,079
10,731
Investment income (loss)
(40,888
)
(16,213
)
4,882
(2,800
)
Total revenue
613,263
571,037
586,389
641,341
Operating costs
Medical costs
594,248
507,322
506,235
598,438
Operating costs
159,117
140,650
146,532
185,731
Restructuring charges
6,864
2,791
1,215
20,869
Goodwill impairment
-
-
70,017
1,208
Intangibles impairment
-
-
42,611
-
Depreciation and amortization
12,897
13,227
13,904
10,402
Total operating costs
773,126
663,990
780,514
816,648
Operating loss
(159,863
)
(92,953
)
(194,125
)
(175,307
)
Interest expense
1,193
337
4,905
6,386
Other income
(784
)
2
(2
)
-
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(160,272
)
(93,292
)
(199,028
)
(181,693
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
3,242
2,904
1,762
(4,228
)
Net loss from continuing operations
(163,514
)
(96,196
)
(200,790
)
(177,465
)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(17,115
)
(155,134
)
(69,339
)
(480,327
)
Net loss
(180,629
)
(251,330
)
(270,129
)
(657,792
)
Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests
(14,605
)
(23,336
)
(46,711
)
(11,012
)
Series A preferred stock dividend accrued
(8,938
)
(9,461
)
(9,684
)
(9,806
)
Series B preferred stock dividend accrued
-
-
-
(1,798
)
Net loss attributable to Bright Health
Group, Inc. common shareholders
$
(204,172
)
$
(284,127
)
$
(326,524
)
$
(680,408
)
Operating Cost Ratio
25.9
%
24.6
%
25.0
%
29.0
%
(1)The 2022 quarterly Statements of Income (Loss) have been recast to reflect the move of the IFP business to discontinued operations as well as to correct the accounting for gross versus net revenue recognition conclusion from certain value-based care arrangements and an error identified in the data to account for our risk adjustment factor.
Bright Health Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Historical Financials
Recast Segment Information (1)
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Bright HealthCare
Recast 2022 Segment Information
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
Statement of income (loss) and operating data:
2022
2022
2022
2022
Revenue:
Premium revenue
$
430,313
$
419,594
$
390,989
$
411,149
Investment income (loss)
80
(29
)
36
323
Total revenue
430,393
419,565
391,025
411,472
Operating expenses
Medical costs
416,200
378,801
355,347
400,586
Operating costs
41,117
43,513
43,291
59,715
Goodwill impairment
-
-
70,017
-
Depreciation and amortization
4,459
4,416
4,416
4,411
Total operating expenses
461,776
426,730
473,071
464,712
Operating loss
$
(31,383
)
$
(7,165
)
$
(82,046
)
$
(53,240
)
Medical Cost Ratio (MCR)
96.7
%
90.3
%
90.9
%
97.4
%
Consumer Care
Recast 2022 Segment Information
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
Statement of income (loss) and operating data:
2022
2022
2022
2022
Revenue:
Premium revenue
$
28,649
$
17,640
$
33,006
$
33,609
Affiliated revenue
368,053
203,965
250,594
206,421
ACO REACH revenue
182,797
137,205
145,433
188,652
Service revenue
12,392
12,811
12,079
10,731
Investment income (loss)
(40,968
)
(16,184
)
4,846
(3,123
)
Total revenue
550,923
355,437
445,958
436,290
Operating expenses
Medical costs
566,694
326,532
403,069
548,283
Operating costs
47,281
40,320
46,302
57,799
Goodwill impairment
-
-
-
1,208
Intangible assets impairment
-
-
42,611
-
Depreciation and amortization
7,002
7,195
6,375
3,680
Total operating expenses
620,977
374,047
498,357
610,970
Operating loss
$
(70,054
)
$
(18,610
)
$
(52,399
)
$
(174,680
)
(1)The 2022 segment financials have been recast to reflect the move of the IFP business to discontinued operations as well as to correct the accounting for gross versus net revenue recognition conclusion from certain value-based care arrangements and an error identified in the data to account for our risk adjustment factor.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We use the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio. We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net Loss excluding loss from discontinued operations, Interest Expense, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, adjusted for the impact of impairment of goodwill or intangible assets, acquisition and financing-related transaction costs, share-based compensation, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, changes in the fair value of equity securities, contract termination and other exit costs and restructuring costs. We define Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio as Operating Cost Ration excluding share-based compensation. These non-GAAP measures have been presented in this quarterly Earnings Release as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP because we believe they assist management and investors in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding and including items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Management believes these measures are useful to investors in highlighting trends in our operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate and capital investments. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to establish discretionary annual incentive compensation and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. Management supplements GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone.
Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized term under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net Income (Loss) as a measure of financial performance or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax payments and debt service requirements. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company.
Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio is not a recognized term under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Operating Cost Ratio as a measure of financial performance or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company.
The following table provides a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:
Three Months Ended
($ in thousands)
2023
2022
Net loss
$
(169,461
)
$
(180,629
)
Loss from discontinued operations (a)
74,669
17,115
EBITDA adjustments from continuing operations:
Interest expense
7,787
1,193
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,259
3,242
Depreciation and amortization
9,891
12,897
Transaction costs (b)
1,849
852
Share-based compensation expense (c)
33,320
32,921
Change in fair value of equity securities
-
40,968
Change in fair value of contingent consideration (d)
(1,827
)
-
Termination and other exit costs (e)
4,157
5,488
Restructuring costs (f)
3,303
6,864
EBITDA adjustments from continuing operations
$
59,739
$
104,425
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(35,053
)
$
(59,089
)
|(a)
Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022, Adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of discontinued operations. The comparable period in 2022 has been recast to exclude these impacts. Represents losses associated with the Commercial business segment that we exited at the end of 2022.
|(b)
Transaction costs include accounting, tax, valuation, consulting, legal and investment banking fees directly relating to financing initiatives. These costs can vary from period to period and impact comparability, and we do not believe such transaction costs reflect the ongoing performance of our business.
|(c)
Represents non-cash compensation expense related to stock option and restricted stock unit award grants, which can vary from period to period based on a number of factors, including the timing, quantity and grant date fair value of the awards.
|(d)
Represents the non-cash change in fair value of contingent consideration from business combinations, which is remeasured at fair value each reporting period.
|(e)
Represents amounts paid for early termination of existing vendor contracts and, beginning in 2023, includes the impact of our MA legacy operations that we exited at the end of 2022. The adjustment in the comparable period in 2022 has been recast to include these impacts.
|(f)
Restructuring costs represent severance costs as part of a workforce reduction and impairment of certain long-lived assets relating to our decision to exit the Commercial business for the 2023 plan year.
The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio for the periods presented:
Three Months Ended
($ in thousands)
2023
2022
Operating Cost Ratio
18.6%
25.9%
Impact of Share-based compensation expense
(4.4)%
(5.4)%
Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio
14.1%
20.6%
