Openly Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Openly , the premium homeowners insurance provider, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June issue, which hits newsstands on May 16, 2023, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture.

Founded in 2017, Openly uses next-generation data and technology to offer straightforward, customer-friendly home insurance policies sold through independent insurance agents. Openly rebuilt the insurance technology and operations stack to create a remarkably simple product for agents with robust coverage for consumers. As a remote-first company, Openly employs team members in 40 states and counting.

After collecting data from thousands of companies, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in the employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"At Openly, our people are at the heart of everything we do," said Ty Harris, CEO and Co-Founder of Openly. "As a remote-first company, we thrived with a remote team long before it was adopted by other companies. For us, collaboration, communication, and work-life balance are more than nice-to-haves- they're the must-haves that make us who we are. We are thrilled to be recognized by such a prestigious ranking, and look forward to continuing to foster a leading workplace for our people."

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

In March, Openly was also named to Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers 2023 . For more information on Openly, please visit the website .

Openly is a premium homeowners insurance provider. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage, market-leading technology, and exceptional service. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/company/openlyllc/ .

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

