Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2023) - Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE) ("Maritime" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the province of Newfoundland and Labrador has been ranked #4 globally for mining attractiveness by the Fraser Institute. The 2022 Annual Survey of Mining Companies ranks 62 jurisdictions around the world for their geologic mineral potential, policy factors and quality of infrastructure. https://www.fraserinstitute.org/sites/default/files/annual-survey-of-mining-companies-2022.pdf.

Garett Macdonald, President and CEO, commented, "We are not surprised to see the province of Newfoundland and Labrador recognized near the top of all global jurisdictions for mineral exploration and development. Maritime's flagship Hammerdown Gold Project seeks to restart a high grade gold mine in the Baie Verte mining district and benefits greatly from enormous untapped mineral potential, world class infrastructure and a skilled local workforce. A positive feasibility study for Hammerdown was completed in 2022 and the project was released from provincial environmental assessment in only eight months, with the remaining permitting underway. The provincial regulatory framework is straight forward for all stages of mine development. Maritime has been awarded a $1M grant from the provincial Climate Change Challenge Fund to be received in support of future capital costs of sorting technology, demonstrating leadership by the Province in supporting innovative technologies used in industry to reduce carbon emissions."

Maritime is also pleased to announce the inaugural "Young Minds in Mining Career Showcase" on May 25, 2023 at Valmont Academy in the Town of King's Point, Newfoundland and Labrador. Approximately 200 high school students from six participating high schools within the Baie Verte-Green Bay district will have an opportunity to meet with and learn about career options in the mining business from industry participants. Post secondary educational institutions will also be in attendance to inform students of programs and training opportunities which support future careers in the mining industry. Maritime continues to invest in youth and recognizes that this is key to ensuring a workforce for the mining industry in the future.

About Maritime Resources Corp.

Maritime holds a 100% interest-directly and subject to option agreements entitling it to earn 100% ownership in the Green Bay/Whisker Valley/El Strato Properties. This includes the former Hammerdown gold mine and the Orion gold project plus the Whisker Valley exploration project, all located in the Baie Verte Mining District near the town of King's Point, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Hammerdown Gold Project is characterized by near-vertical, narrow mesothermal quartz veins containing gold associated with pyrite. Hammerdown was last operated by Richmont Mines between 2000 and 2004. The Company also owns the gold circuit at the Nugget Pond metallurgical facility in Newfoundland and Labrador, the Lac Pelletier gold project in Rouyn Noranda, Québec.

