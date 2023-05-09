- Group Revenue of $97.2m, exceeding first quarter guidance of $92.0m
- Group Net Loss of ($25.2m) and Group Adj. EBITDA of $8.0m, exceeding first quarter guidance of $3.0m
- 2023 Group Revenue and Adj. EBITDA outlook increased to $400m and $49m, respectively, up from prior outlook of $391m and $41m
- Genius expects to expand Group Adj. EBITDA Margins from 5% in 2022 to 12% in 2023
Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) ("Genius Sports" or the "Group"), the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
"Following a strong year of execution in 2022, we are pleased to continue our momentum to start the new year, with the first quarter of 2023 marking another period of outperformance relative to our guidance," said Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO. "2023 is the year in which Genius expects to significantly accelerate Group Adj. EBITDA profitability and rapidly expand margins. Our first quarter results demonstrate the operating leverage of our business model, built to benefit from positive industry trends and support sustainable, profitable growth. As a result, I have a greater sense of confidence in our ability to achieve full-year financial targets beyond our initial expectations, leading us to raise our 2023 outlook."
$ in thousands
Q123
Q122
Constant currency %
Group Revenue
97,229
85,923
13.2%
19.1%
Betting Technology, Content Services
64,740
49,721
30.2%
38.6%
Media Technology, Content Services
21,764
24,129
(9.8%)
(6.7%)
Sports Technology Services
10,725
12,073
(11.2%)
(7.3%)
Group Net loss
(25,168)
(40,198)
37.4%
37.3%
Group Adjusted EBITDA
8,042
(2,893)
378.0%
292.9%
Group Adjusted EBITDA Margin
8.3%
nm
nm
nm
nm not meaningful
Q1 2023 Financial Highlights
- Group Revenue: Group revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $97.2 million. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased $15.6 million, or 19% year-over-year.
- Betting Technology, Content Services: Revenue increased 30% (39% on a constant currency basis) year-over-year to $64.7 million, driven by new customer acquisitions and growth among existing customers as a result of price increases on contract renewals and renegotiations.
- Media Technology, Content Services: Revenue decreased (10%) (7% decrease on a constant currency basis) year-over-year to $21.8 million, due to lower advertising spend relative to the first quarter of 2022.
- Sports Technology Services: Revenue decreased (11%) (7% decrease on a constant currency basis) year-over-year to $10.7 million, due to lower revenues from non-cash consideration contracts.
- Group Net Loss: Group net loss was $25.2 million in the quarter compared to a net loss of $40.2 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
- Group Adjusted EBITDA: Group Adjusted (non-GAAP) EBITDA was $8.0 million in the quarter vs. $3.0 million guidance. This represents a $10.9 million improvement compared to the $2.9 million loss in the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Q1 2023 Business Highlights
- Expanded NBA partnership to deepen NBA League Pass innovations and develop a new next generation platform built on Second Spectrum technology
- Supplied TSN's new TSN+ direct-to-consumer streaming product with real-time data-driven broadcast overlays for the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl LVII
- Launched suite of NFL free-to-play interactive games to grow its international fan base
- Clinched a new partnership with the Portland Trail Blazers to power immersive broadcasts through Second Spectrum optical tracking technology
- Introduced Genius Marketing Suite, an all-in-one fan engagement engine specifically developed to transform how a range of partners identify, engage, and retain sports fans
- Launched augmented broadcasts of English Premier League matches with NBC, Optus, and Premier League Productions
- Launched a Brazilian Integrity Association to protect the future of sports amidst regulation of online sports betting
Financial Outlook
Genius expects to generate Group Revenue of approximately $400 million and Group Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $49 million in 2023. The Company is also maintaining its expectation to generate positive free-cash-flow in the second half of 2023.
$ in millions
Q1 2023A
Q2 2023E
Q3 2023E
Q4 2023E
FY 2023E
Group Revenue
$97
$80
$99
$124
$400
Betting Technology, Content Services
$65
$53
$61
$77
$256
Media Technology, Content Services
$22
$16
$26
$32
$96
Sports Technology Services
$11
$11
$12
$15
$49
Group Adjusted EBITDA
$8
$14
$16
$11
$49
Note: values may not add up due to rounding
Financial Statements & Reconciliation Tables
Genius Sports Limited
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Revenue
97,229
85,923
Cost of revenue
87,697
101,375
Gross profit (loss)
9,532
(15,452
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
7,391
9,232
Research and development
6,269
7,391
General and administrative
18,074
32,804
Transaction expenses
828
128
Total operating expense
32,562
49,555
Loss from operations
(23,030
(65,007
Interest income (expense), net
418
(391
Loss on disposal of assets
(11
(6
(Loss) gain on fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration
(2,433
4,408
Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities
(534
8,742
Gain on foreign currency
801
12,632
Total other (expense) income
(1,759
25,385
Loss before income taxes
(24,789
(39,622
Income tax expense
(648
(576
Gain from equity method investment
269
Net loss
(25,168
(40,198
Loss per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic and diluted
(0.12
(0.21
Weighted average common stock outstanding:
Basic and diluted
206,207,413
195,760,284
Genius Sports Limited
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
March 31
December 31
2023
2022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
94,443
122,715
Restricted cash, current
12,343
12,102
Accounts receivable, net
39,694
33,378
Contract assets
42,386
38,447
Prepaid expenses
28,914
28,207
Other current assets
625
1,668
Total current assets
218,405
236,517
Property and equipment, net
12,469
12,881
Intangible assets, net
145,970
149,248
Operating lease right of use assets
6,795
6,459
Goodwill
316,074
309,894
Investments
23,008
23,682
Restricted cash, non-current
24,686
24,203
Other assets
10,450
10,453
Total assets
757,857
773,337
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
21,359
33,121
Accrued expenses
60,225
56,956
Deferred revenue
35,443
41,273
Current debt
7,179
7,405
Derivative warrant liabilities
6,922
Operating lease liabilities, current
3,337
3,462
Other current liabilities
17,219
22,001
Total current liabilities
144,762
171,140
Long-term debt less current portion
35
7,088
Deferred tax liability
15,539
15,009
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
3,622
3,284
Total liabilities
163,958
196,521
Shareholders' equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value, unlimited shares authorized, 212,153,012 shares issued and 208,047,064 shares outstanding at March 31, 2023; unlimited shares authorized, 201,853,695 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022
2,122
2,019
B Shares, $0.0001 par value, 22,500,000 shares authorized, 18,500,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
1,619,750
1,568,917
Treasury stock, at cost, 4,105,948 shares at March 31, 2023; nil shares at December 31, 2022
(17,653
Accumulated deficit
(964,121
(938,953
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(46,201
(55,169
Total shareholders' equity
593,899
576,816
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
757,857
773,337
Genius Sports Limited
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31
March 31
2023
2022
Cash Flows from operating activities:
Net loss
(25,168
(40,198
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
17,308
17,495
Loss on disposal of assets
11
6
(Gain) loss on fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration
2,433
(4,408
Stock-based compensation
10,561
37,180
Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities
534
(8,742
Non-cash interest expense, net
72
172
Non-cash lease expense
964
1,849
Amortization of contract cost
226
229
Deferred income taxes (benefit)
227
11
Provision for doubtful accounts
58
1,020
Gain from equity method investment
(269
Gain on foreign currency remeasurement
(795
(9,967
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
(5,657
(5,310
Contract asset
(3,143
(12,274
Prepaid expenses
(143
(5,947
Other current assets
1,066
1,832
Other assets
(576
(3,274
Accounts payable
(12,306
1,360
Accrued expenses
2,113
(3,051
Deferred revenue
(6,592
6,964
Other current liabilities
925
1,980
Operating lease liabilities
(1,019
(1,844
Other liabilities
327
(278
Net cash used in operating activities
(18,843
(25,195
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(310
(1,159
Capitalization of internally developed software costs
(9,979
(10,419
Distributions from (contribution to) equity method investments
1,398
(7,871
Equity investments without readily determinable fair values
(150
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
(20
Proceeds from disposal of assets
121
Net cash used in investing activities
(8,891
(19,498
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of loans and mortgage
(5
Proceeds from exercise of Public Warrants
6,812
Repayment of promissory notes
(7,387
Net cash used in financing activities
(580
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
766
(3,512
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(27,548
(48,205
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
159,020
222,378
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
131,472
174,173
Supplemental disclosure of cash activities:
Cash received (paid) during the period for interest
490
(219
Cash paid during the period for income taxes
(179
(13
Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:
Shares issued to subsidiary for cashless Public Warrant exercise
17,653
Promissory notes arising from equity method investments
14,688
Issuance of common stock in connection with business combinations
8,440
17,452
Genius Sports Limited
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
(dollars, in thousands)
Consolidated net loss
(25,168
(40,198
Adjusted for:
Net, interest (income) expense
(418
391
Income tax expense
648
576
Amortization of acquired intangibles (1)
9,733
10,721
Other depreciation and amortization (2)
7,801
7,003
Stock-based compensation (3)
10,705
37,180
Transaction expenses
828
128
Litigation and related costs (4)
784
4,917
Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities
534
(8,742
Loss (gain) on fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration
2,433
(4,408
Gain on foreign currency
(801
(12,632
Other (5)
963
2,171
Adjusted EBITDA
8,042
(2,893
(1)
Includes amortization of intangible assets generated through business acquisitions, inclusive of amortization for data rights, marketing products, and acquired technology.
(2)
Includes depreciation of Genius' property and equipment, amortization of contract cost, and amortization of internally developed software and other intangible assets. Excludes amortization of intangible assets generated through business acquisitions.
(3)
Includes restricted shares, stock options, equity-settled restricted share units, cash-settled restricted share units and equity-settled performance-based restricted share units granted to employees and directors (including related employer payroll taxes) and equity-classified non-employee awards issued to suppliers.
(4)
Includes mainly legal and related costs in connection with non-routine litigation matters including Sportradar litigation and BetConstruct litigation.
(5)
Includes expenses incurred related to earn-out payments on historical acquisitions, gain/losses on disposal of assets, and severance costs.
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.
We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.
Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measure to its non-GAAP measure is included above.
Adjusted EBITDA
We present Group adjusted EBITDA and Group adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP performance measures, to supplement our results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Group adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization and other items that are unusual or not related to our revenue-generating operations, including stock-based compensation expense (including related employer payroll taxes), change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities and remeasurement of contingent consideration. Group adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Group adjusted EBITDA divided by Group revenue.
Group adjusted EBITDA and Group adjusted EBITDA margin are used by management to evaluate our core operating performance on a comparable basis and to make strategic decisions. We believe Group adjusted EBITDA and Group adjusted EBITDA margin are useful to investors for the same reasons as well as in evaluating our operating performance against competitors, which commonly disclose similar performance measures. However, our calculation of Group adjusted EBITDA and Group adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to other similarly titled performance measures of other companies. Group adjusted EBITDA and Group adjusted EBITDA margin are not intended to be a substitute for any U.S. GAAP financial measure.
We do not provide a reconciliation of Group adjusted EBITDA to consolidated net income/(loss) on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to forecast certain items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts. These items are difficult to predict and estimate and are primarily dependent on future events. The impact of these items could be significant to our projections.
Constant Currency
Certain income statement items in this press release are discussed on a constant currency basis. Our results between periods may not be comparable due to foreign currency translation effects. We present certain income statement items on a constant currency basis, as if GBP:USD exchange rate had remained constant period-over-period, to enhance the comparability of our results. We calculate income statement constant currency amounts by taking the relevant average GBP:USD exchange rate used in the preparation of our income statement for the more recent comparative period and apply it to the actual GBP amount used in the preparation of our income statement for the prior comparative period.
Constant currency amounts only adjust for the impact related to the translation of our consolidated financial statements from GBP to USD. Constant currency amounts do not adjust for any other translation effects, such as the translation of results of subsidiaries whose functional currency is other than GBP or USD.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include information about our possible or assumed future results of operations or our performance. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Although we believe that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the effect of COVID-19 on our business, risks related to our reliance on relationships with sports organizations and the potential loss of such relationships or failure to renew or expand existing relationships; fraud, corruption or negligence related to sports events, or by our employees or contracted statisticians; risks related to changes in domestic and foreign laws and regulations or their interpretation; compliance with applicable data protection and privacy laws; pending litigation and investigations; the failure to protect or enforce our proprietary and intellectual property rights; claims for intellectual property infringement; our reliance on information technology; risks related to our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits from the business combination with dMY Technology Group, Inc. II; and other factors included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 30, 2023.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in our expectations with respect to such statements or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.
