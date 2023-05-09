Former SVP and head of product for Salesforce Revenue Cloud brings broad experience leading hypergrowth product organizations with billion-dollar revenue.

Innovative leader will shepherd Zilliant's next generation of price and revenue optimization management software for customers.

Appointment reinforces Zilliant's commitment to delivering a best-in-class customer experience.

Zilliant, the No. 1 software platform for price and revenue optimization and management, today announced that Kylie Fuentes, formerly senior vice president and head of product for Salesforce Revenue Cloud, has joined Zilliant as chief product officer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kylie to the team. She's a customer-focused leader that has led transformative product innovations that help customers reach their revenue potential," said Zilliant CEO Pascal Yammine.

Prior to Salesforce, Fuentes served as vice president of product and design at StyleSeat and was a member of the executive team that led Rodan+Fields' growth to more than $1 billion in revenue. In her role at Zilliant, Fuentes will lead product strategy, execution and marketing as well as partner strategy.

"It's a privilege to join Zilliant, especially at this moment when the company is growing and evolving," Fuentes said. "I'm looking forward to joining the team and to driving toward the vision of helping customers reach their highest levels of profitable growth."

About Zilliant

Zilliant powers intelligent commerce for B2B companies by connecting their commercial strategies with effective execution. Our industry-leading price optimization and management and sales guidance software enables profitable growth by transforming the way our customers use data to price and sell in traditional and digital channels. Zilliant's data science, cloud-native software and passion for customer success deliver the highest ROI, fastest time to value and highest customer satisfaction. Learn more about how Zilliant helps power intelligence commerce at www.zilliant.com.

