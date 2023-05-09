LITTLETON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) ("CPI" or the "Company"), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit, and prepaid solutions, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 and affirmed its financial outlook for 2023.

First quarter net sales increased 8% to $120.9 million, led by strong sales of contactless cards. Net income increased 81% to $10.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA increased 11% to $25.1 million, driven by sales growth and operating leverage.

The Company affirmed its full-year outlook for 2023, which projects mid-single digit net sales growth, mid-to-high single digit Adjusted EBITDA growth, Free Cash Flow to more than double and year-end Net Leverage Ratio improvement to between 2.5x and 3.0x. The Company does not expect second quarter results to be as strong as the first quarter due to softening demand in the Debit and Credit segment, which it believes is related to the recent turmoil in the banking industry. Given increased banking industry and economic uncertainty, the Company has implemented new initiatives to help mitigate potential ongoing impacts.

"We are pleased with the first quarter performance, as we delivered growth across our Debit and Credit portfolio of end-to-end solutions," said Scott Scheirman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are confident in the long-term growth of our market and believe our ongoing focus on providing innovative products, end-to-end solutions, and market-leading quality and customer service will continue to position us to gain share."

Based on figures released by the networks, Visa and Mastercard® U.S. debit and credit cards in circulation increased at a compound annual growth rate of 11% for the three-year period ending December 31, 2023.

CPI is a top payment solutions provider in the U.S. serving thousands of banks, credit unions and fintechs. The Company is a leader in the U.S. markets for eco-focused payment cards, personalization and Software-as-a-Service-based instant issuance solutions for small and medium U.S. financial institutions and retail prepaid debit card solutions, and maintains longstanding customer relationships.

2023 Business Highlights

Generated net sales growth from customer demand for higher-priced contactless cards, as the U.S. payment card market continues its gradual transition to contactless solutions.

Continued to be a leading provider of eco-focused payment card solutions in the U.S. market. The Company has sold more than 95 million eco-focused cards since launch in late 2019.

Continued to be a leading provider of Software-as-a-Service-based instant issuance solutions in the U.S., with more than 14,000 Card@Once ® installations across more than 2,000 financial institutions.

installations across more than 2,000 financial institutions. Reduced the outstanding balance on the Company's 8.625% Senior Secured Notes by $8 million in the first quarter through open market repurchases. The Company's Net Leverage Ratio was 2.9x at March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Net sales increased 8% year-over-year to $120.9 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Debit and Credit segment net sales increased 11% to $102.0 million. Growth was led by strong sales of higher-priced contactless cards and also benefited from increases in personalization services and Card@Once ® instant issuance solutions.

instant issuance solutions. Prepaid Debit segment net sales decreased 2% to $19.1 million.

First quarter gross profit increased 10% to $43.1 million and gross profit margin was 35.7%, which compared to 35.3% in the prior year first quarter. The year-over-year increase in gross profit margin was primarily due to operating leverage from higher net sales, including benefits from price increases, partially offset by inflationary impacts on materials costs and conversion expenses associated with a production staffing model change in the Prepaid business.

First quarter income from operations increased 15% to $20.6 million; net income increased 81% to $10.9 million, or $0.91 diluted earnings per share; and Adjusted EBITDA increased 11% to $25.1 million. Profitability growth was driven by higher net sales and the resulting operating leverage, while net income growth also benefited from a lower effective tax rate and lower interest expense.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Cash Flow

The Company generated $8.0 million of cash flow from operating activities and $3.9 million of Free Cash Flow in the first quarter of 2023, which compared to a usage of cash flow from operating activities of $16.0 million and a Free Cash Flow usage of $19.1 million in the prior year first quarter. The strong improvement in cash generation compared to the prior year quarter was driven by increases in net income and substantial working capital improvement.

As of March 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents was $14.2 million. There were $277 million of 8.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 and $13 million of borrowings from the ABL revolving credit facility outstanding at quarter-end. The Company retired $8 million of notes during the quarter, utilizing cash balances and revolving credit facility proceeds.

The Company's capital structure and allocation priorities are to maintain ample liquidity; invest in the business, including strategic acquisitions; deleverage the balance sheet; and potentially return funds to stockholders.

"The first quarter results demonstrate continued progress for CPI, including strong cash flow improvement from our focus on working capital management," said Amintore Schenkel, Chief Financial Officer of CPI. "We plan to manage expenses tightly and further strengthen our financial position over the course of the year, and continue to expect to more than double Free Cash Flow in 2023."

CFO Appointment

The Company announced today that Jeffrey A. Hochstadt has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective May 15. Hochstadt has most recently served as Founder of Jazmin LLC, providing strategic and financial consulting services to public and private companies, and as a Senior Advisor to Simon-Kucher and Partners. From 2006 through 2021 he served in various roles at Western Union, including Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Vice President, Head of Global Financial Planning and Analysis. Hochstadt's prior experience also includes stints with First Data, Morgan Stanley Capital International, IBM, A.G. Edwards and Sons, and Price Waterhouse. He holds a Masters of Business Administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the John M. Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis.

Hochstadt will replace Amintore Schenkel, who previously announced his intention to leave the role in 2023 due to family-related personal reasons. Schenkel will remain with the Company through the end of the second quarter, and will continue as an advisor for an additional period.

"We are excited to have Jeff join the CPI team," said Scott Scheirman, President and Chief Executive Officer of CPI. "Jeff is a proven strategic leader who brings a vast background of diverse business and financial experience."

Scheirman added, "I would also like to again thank Amintore for his numerous contributions to improving our profitability and financial position, as well as his leadership in navigating the Company to successful SOX compliance and developing a strong finance organization."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we have provided the following non-GAAP financial measures in this release, all reported on a continuing operations basis: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Free Cash Flow, LTM Adjusted EBITDA and Net Leverage Ratio. These non-GAAP financial measures are utilized by management in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis between fiscal periods. We believe that these financial measures are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our underlying operating performance trends compared to historical and prospective periods and our peers. Management also believes that these measures are useful to investors in their analysis of our results of operations and provide improved comparability between fiscal periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP measures may be different from similarly titled measures of other companies. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these historical non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included in Exhibit E to this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is presented on a continuing operations basis and is defined as EBITDA (which represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) adjusted for litigation; stock-based compensation expense; estimated sales tax expense, restructuring and other charges; loss on debt extinguishment; foreign currency gain or loss; and other items that are unusual in nature, infrequently occurring or not considered part of our core operations, as set forth in the reconciliation in Exhibit E. Adjusted EBITDA is intended to show our unleveraged, pre-tax operating results and therefore reflects our financial performance based on operational factors, excluding non-operational, unusual or non-recurring losses or gains. Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. For example, Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (a) our capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (b) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (c) the significant interest expenses or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt; (d) tax payments that represent a reduction in cash available to us; (e) any cash requirements for the assets being depreciated and amortized that may have to be replaced in the future; (f) the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters that we and the lenders under our credit agreement may not consider indicative of our ongoing operations; or (g) the impact of any discontinued operations. In particular, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA allows us to add back certain non-operating, unusual or non-recurring charges that are deducted in calculating net income, even though these are expenses that may recur, vary greatly and are difficult to predict and can represent the effect of long-term strategies as opposed to short-term results. In addition, certain of these expenses represent the reduction of cash that could be used for other purposes. Adjusted EBITDA margin percentage as shown in Exhibit E is computed as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total net sales.

We define LTM Adjusted EBITDA as Adjusted EBITDA (defined previously) for the last twelve months. LTM Adjusted EBITDA is used in the computation of Net Leverage Ratio, and is reconciled in Exhibit E.

Free Cash Flow

We define Free Cash Flow as cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures. We use this metric in analyzing our ability to service and repay our debt. However, this measure does not represent funds available for investment or other discretionary uses since it does not deduct cash used to service our debt. Free Cash Flow should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, cash (used in) provided by operating activities or any other measures of liquidity derived in accordance with GAAP.

Financial Expectations for 2023

We have provided Adjusted EBITDA expectations for 2023 on a non-GAAP basis because certain reconciling items are dependent on future events that either cannot be controlled or cannot be reliably predicted because they are not part of the Company's routine activities, any of which could be significant.

Net Leverage Ratio

Management and various investors use the ratio of debt principal outstanding, plus finance lease obligations, less cash, divided by LTM Adjusted EBITDA, or "Net Leverage Ratio", as a measure of our financial strength when making key investment decisions and evaluating us against peers.

About CPI Card Group Inc.

CPI Card Group is a payment technology company providing a comprehensive range of credit, debit, and prepaid card solutions, complementary digital solutions, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. With a focus on building personal relationships and earning trust, we help our customers navigate the constantly evolving world of payments, while delivering innovative solutions that spark connections and support their brands. We serve clients across industry, size, and scale through our team of experienced, dedicated employees and our network of high-security production and card services facilities-located in the United States. CPI is committed to exceeding our customers' expectations, transforming our industry, and enhancing the way people pay every day. Learn more at www.CPIcardgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this release (as well as information included in other written or oral statements we make from time to time) may contain or constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "foresee," "should," "would," "could," "continue," "committed," "attempt," "target," "objective," "guides," "seek," "focus," "provides guidance," "provides outlook" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements, including statements about our strategic initiatives and market opportunities, are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us and other information currently available. Such forward-looking statements, because they relate to future events, are by their very nature subject to many important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or other events to differ materially from those contemplated.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: adverse conditions in the banking system and financial markets, including the failure of banks and financial institutions; a deterioration in general economic conditions, including rising inflation and resulting in reduced consumer confidence and business spending, and a decline in consumer credit worthiness impacting demand for our products; a disruption or other failure in our supply chain, including as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and with respect to single source suppliers, or the failure or inability of suppliers to comply with our code of conduct or contractual requirements, or political unrest in countries in which our suppliers operate, resulting in increased costs and inability to pass those costs on to our customers and extended production lead times and difficulty meeting customers' delivery expectations; our failure to retain our existing customers or identify and attract new customers; the unpredictability of our operating results, including an inability to anticipate changes in customer inventory management practices and its impact on our business; our status as an accelerated filer and complying with Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the costs associated with such compliance and implementation of procedures thereunder; our failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; our inability to recruit, retain and develop qualified personnel, including key personnel; the potential effects of COVID-19 and responses thereto on our business, including our supply chain, customer demand, workforce, operations; system security risks, data protection breaches and cyber-attacks; interruptions in our operations, including our information technology systems, or in the operations of the third parties that operate computing infrastructure on which we rely; our inability to develop, introduce and commercialize new products; our substantial indebtedness, including inability to make debt service payments or refinance such indebtedness; the restrictive terms of our indebtedness and covenants of future agreements governing indebtedness and the resulting restraints on our ability to pursue our business strategies; disruptions in production at one or more of our facilities; defects in our software; environmental, social and governance preferences and demands of various stakeholders and our ability to conform to such preferences and demands and to comply with any related regulatory requirements; the effects of climate change, negative perceptions of our products due to the impact of our products and production processes on the environment and other ESG-related risks; disruptions in production due to weather conditions, climate change, political instability or social unrest; our inability to adequately protect our trade secrets and intellectual property rights from misappropriation, infringement claims brought against us and risks related to open source software; our limited ability to raise capital; problems in production quality, materials and process; costs and impacts to our financial results relating to the obligatory collection of sales tax and claims for uncollected sales tax in states that impose sales tax collection requirements on out-of-state businesses or unclaimed property, as well as potential new U.S. tax legislation increasing the corporate income tax rate and challenges to our income tax positions; our inability to successfully execute on our divestitures or acquisitions; our inability to realize the full value of our long-lived assets; costs relating to product defects and any related product liability and/or warranty claims; our inability to renew licenses with key technology licensors; the highly competitive, saturated and consolidated nature of our marketplace; the effects of restrictions, delays or interruptions in our ability to source raw materials and components used in our products from foreign countries; the effects on the global economy of the ongoing military action by Russia in Ukraine; costs and potential liabilities associated with compliance or failure to comply with regulations, customer contractual requirements and evolving industry standards regarding consumer privacy and data use and security; new and developing technologies that make our existing technology solutions and products obsolete or less relevant or our failure to introduce new products and services in a timely manner; quarterly variation in our operating results; our failure to operate our business in accordance with the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council security standards or other industry standards; our failure to comply with environmental, health and safety laws and regulations that apply to our products and the raw materials we use in our production processes; risks associated with the majority stockholders' ownership of our stock; potential conflicts of interest that may arise due to our board of directors being comprised in part of directors who are principals of our majority stockholders; the influence of securities analysts over the trading market for and price of our common stock; failure to meet the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq Global Market; the impact of stockholder activism or securities litigation on the trading price and volatility of our common stock; certain provisions of our organizational documents and other contractual provisions that may delay or prevent a change in control and make it difficult for stockholders other than our majority stockholders to change the composition of our board of directors; our ability to comply with a wide variety of complex laws and regulations and the exposure to liability for any failure to comply; the effect of legal and regulatory proceedings; and other risks that are described in Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 8, 2023, in Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our other reports filed from time to time with the SEC.

We caution and advise readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. These statements are based on assumptions that may not be realized and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or other events to differ materially from the expectations and beliefs contained herein. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information:

CPI encourages investors to use its investor relations website as a way of easily finding information about the Company. CPI promptly makes available on this website the reports that the Company files or furnishes with the SEC, corporate governance information and press releases.

CPI Card Group Inc. Earnings Release Supplemental Financial Information Exhibit A Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income - Unaudited for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 Exhibit B Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 Exhibit C Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 Exhibit D Segment Summary Information - Unaudited for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 Exhibit E Supplemental GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Unaudited for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

EXHIBIT A CPI Card Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net sales: Products $ 75,790 $ 68,316 Services 45,062 43,108 Total net sales 120,852 111,424 Cost of sales: Products (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below) 45,980 43,094 Services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below) 29,404 26,857 Depreciation and amortization 2,374 2,195 Total cost of sales 77,758 72,146 Gross profit 43,094 39,278 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below) 21,066 19,882 Depreciation and amortization 1,430 1,415 Total operating expenses 22,496 21,297 Income from operations 20,598 17,981 Other expense, net: Interest, net (6,781 ) (7,865 ) Other expense, net (114 ) (396 ) Total other expense, net (6,895 ) (8,261 ) Income before income taxes 13,703 9,720 Income tax expense (2,830 ) (3,718 ) Net income $ 10,873 $ 6,002 Basic and diluted earnings per share: Basic earnings per share $ 0.95 $ 0.53 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.91 $ 0.51 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 11,394,919 11,255,466 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 11,901,581 11,717,849 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 10,873 $ 6,002 Total comprehensive income $ 10,873 $ 6,002

EXHIBIT B CPI Card Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,157 $ 11,037 Accounts receivable, net 76,231 80,583 Inventories, net 69,715 68,399 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,229 7,551 Total current assets 168,332 167,570 Plant, equipment, leasehold improvements and operating lease right-of-use assets, net 60,215 57,178 Intangible assets, net 17,021 17,988 Goodwill 47,150 47,150 Other assets 5,490 6,780 Total assets $ 298,208 $ 296,666 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 25,915 $ 24,371 Accrued expenses 29,430 40,070 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 2,115 3,571 Total current liabilities 57,460 68,012 Long-term debt 285,984 285,522 Deferred income taxes 6,537 6,808 Other long-term liabilities 18,959 18,401 Total liabilities 368,940 378,743 Commitments and contingencies Series A Preferred Stock; $0.001 par value-100,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Stockholders' deficit: Common stock; $0.001 par value-100,000,000 shares authorized; 11,424,628 and 11,390,355 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 11 11 Capital deficiency (107,907 ) (108,379 ) Accumulated earnings 37,164 26,291 Total stockholders' deficit (70,732 ) (82,077 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 298,208 $ 296,666

EXHIBIT C CPI Card Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net income $ 10,873 $ 6,002 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation expense 2,837 2,643 Amortization expense 967 967 Stock-based compensation expense 541 961 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 473 486 Loss on debt extinguishment 119 395 Deferred income taxes (271 ) 642 Other, net 12 768 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 4,335 (10,300 ) Inventories (1,464 ) (12,579 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 310 (2,057 ) Income taxes, net 550 932 Accounts payable 1,533 4,173 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (11,358 ) (8,310 ) Deferred revenue and customer deposits (1,456 ) (684 ) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 8,001 (15,961 ) Investing activities Capital expenditures for plant, equipment and leasehold improvements (4,145 ) (3,154 ) Other 50 5 Cash used in investing activities (4,095 ) (3,149 ) Financing activities Principal payments on Senior Notes (7,903 ) (20,000 ) Proceeds from ABL Revolver 8,000 30,000 Payments on debt extinguishment and other (69 ) (862 ) Proceeds from finance lease financing - 2,074 Payments on finance lease obligations (820 ) (649 ) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (792 ) 10,563 Effect of exchange rates on cash 6 - Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,120 (8,547 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 11,037 20,683 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 14,157 $ 12,136 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 12,608 $ 13,553 Income taxes paid $ 28 $ 94 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations: Operating leases $ 168 $ 816 Financing leases $ 2,169 $ 3,541 Accounts payable and accrued expenses for capital expenditures for plant, equipment and leasehold improvements $ 422 $ 2,293

EXHIBIT D CPI Card Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Summary Information For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Net Sales Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Net sales by segment: Debit and Credit $ 101,985 $ 92,015 $ 9,970 10.8 % Prepaid Debit 19,130 19,461 (331 ) (1.7 )% Eliminations (263 ) (52 ) (211 ) * % Total $ 120,852 $ 111,424 $ 9,428 8.5 % * Calculation not meaningful

Gross Profit Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 % of Net

Sales 2022 % of Net

Sales $ Change % Change Gross profit by segment: Debit and Credit $ 38,184 37.4 % $ 32,230 35.0 % $ 5,954 18.5 % Prepaid Debit 4,910 25.7 % 7,048 36.2 % (2,138 ) (30.3 )% Total $ 43,094 35.7 % $ 39,278 35.3 % $ 3,816 9.7 %

Income from Operations Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 % of Net

Sales 2022 % of Net

Sales $ Change % Change Income (loss) from operations by segment: Debit and Credit $ 30,026 29.4 % $ 24,110 26.2 % $ 5,916 24.5 % Prepaid Debit 3,677 19.2 % 5,968 30.7 % (2,291 ) (38.4 )% Other (13,105 ) * % (12,097 ) * % (1,008 ) 8.3 % Total $ 20,598 17.0 % $ 17,981 16.1 % $ 2,617 14.6 %

EBITDA Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 % of Net

Sales 2022 % of Net

Sales $ Change % Change EBITDA by segment: Debit and Credit $ 32,192 31.6 % $ 26,094 28.4 % $ 6,098 23.4 % Prepaid Debit 4,301 22.5 % 6,564 33.7 % (2,263 ) (34.5 )% Other (12,205 ) * % (11,463 ) * % (742 ) 6.5 % Total $ 24,288 20.1 % $ 21,195 19.0 % $ 3,093 14.6 %

Reconciliation of Income (loss) from Operations by Segment to EBITDA by Segment Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Debit and Credit Prepaid Debit Other Total EBITDA by segment: Income (loss) from operations $ 30,026 $ 3,677 $ (13,105 ) $ 20,598 Depreciation and amortization 2,161 624 1,019 3,804 Other income (expenses) 5 - (119 ) (114 ) EBITDA $ 32,192 $ 4,301 $ (12,205 ) $ 24,288 Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Debit and Credit Prepaid Debit Other Total EBITDA by segment: Income (loss) from operations $ 24,110 $ 5,968 $ (12,097 ) $ 17,981 Depreciation and amortization 1,980 598 1,032 3,610 Other income (expenses) 4 (2 ) (398 ) (396 ) EBITDA $ 26,094 $ 6,564 $ (11,463 ) $ 21,195

EXHIBIT E CPI Card Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 10,873 $ 6,002 Interest, net 6,781 7,865 Income tax expense 2,830 3,718 Depreciation and amortization 3,804 3,610 EBITDA $ 24,288 $ 21,195 Adjustments to EBITDA: Stock-based compensation expense $ 541 $ 961 Sales tax expense (benefit) (1) 113 (12 ) Loss on debt extinguishment (2) 119 395 Foreign currency gain (5 ) - Subtotal of adjustments to EBITDA $ 768 $ 1,344 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,056 $ 22,539 Net income margin (% of Net sales) 9.0 % 5.4 % Net income growth (% Change 2023 vs. 2022) 81.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (% of Net sales) 20.7 % 20.2 % Adjusted EBITDA growth (% Change 2023 vs. 2022) 11.2 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Free Cash Flow: Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 8,001 $ (15,961 ) Capital expenditures for plant, equipment and leasehold improvements (4,145 ) (3,154 ) Free Cash Flow $ 3,856 $ (19,115 )

(1) Represents estimated sales tax expense relating to a contingent liability due to historical activity in certain states where it is probable that the Company will be subject to sales tax plus interest and penalties. (2) The Company redeemed a portion of the 8.625% Senior Secured Notes in the first quarters of 2023 and 2022 and expensed the associated portion of the unamortized deferred financing costs.

Last Twelve Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Reconciliation of net income to LTM EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 41,411 $ 36,540 Interest, net 28,532 29,616 Income tax expense 11,719 12,607 Depreciation and amortization 15,080 14,886 EBITDA $ 96,742 $ 93,649 Adjustments to EBITDA: Stock-based compensation expense $ 3,059 $ 3,479 Sales tax expense(1) 143 18 Loss on debt extinguishment (2) 198 474 Foreign currency loss 78 83 Subtotal of adjustments to EBITDA $ 3,478 $ 4,054 LTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 100,220 $ 97,703

As of March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Calculation of Net Leverage Ratio: Senior Notes $ 277,000 $ 285,000 ABL revolver 13,000 5,000 Finance lease obligations 12,040 10,697 Total debt 302,040 300,697 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (14,157 ) (11,037 ) Total net debt (a) $ 287,883 $ 289,660 LTM Adjusted EBITDA (b) $ 100,220 $ 97,703 Net Leverage Ratio (a)/(b) 2.9 3.0

