Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.: Voyager Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a biotechnology company dedicated to breaking through barriers in gene therapy and neurology, today reported first quarter 2023 financial and operating results.

"Voyager started 2023 by securing $175 million upfront in a strategic collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences for our GBA1 gene therapy program and three new gene therapy programs, followed by Novartis's decision to exercise options to our novel capsids for two neurologic disease targets, triggering another $25 million payment. These transactions have strengthened our balance sheet while maintaining long-term value and enabled us to further advance our platform and pipeline," said Alfred W. Sandrock, Jr., M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Voyager. "We also made important progress with multiple approaches to treating Alzheimer's disease during the quarter, selecting a lead development candidate for our anti-tau antibody program and launching a new tau knockdown gene therapy program."

Upcoming Milestones:

Pipeline update: Anti-tau antibody program for Alzheimer's disease: Voyager continues to expect to begin IND-enabling studies in 2023 to support an IND in the first half of 2024. SOD1 gene therapy program for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS): Voyager previously announced that it expected to identify a lead development candidate for this program in the first half of 2023. The Company continues to evaluate the data from preclinical studies for this program and now expects to identify a lead development candidate in the second half of 2023. Voyager and Neurocrine Biosciences continue to collaboratively advance the GBA1 gene therapy program for Parkinson's disease and other GBA1-mediated diseases, as well as the FXN gene therapy program for Friedreich's Ataxia.

ASGCT 2023 Conference: Voyager has announced seven data presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy's (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, May 16-20, 2023, in Los Angeles, including an oral presentation titled, "Directed evolution of an AAV9 library identifies a capsid variant with enhanced brain tropism and liver de-targeting in non-human primates and mice following systemic administration."



Key Milestones Achieved in Q1 2023 and Subsequent Period:

In January 2023, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. and Voyager announced the formation of a new strategic collaboration to advance Voyager's preclinical, intravenously administered GBA1 gene therapy program for Parkinson's disease and other GBA1-mediated diseases as well as three new gene therapy programs directed to rare CNS targets. Voyager received up-front consideration of $175 million and is eligible to receive up to $1.5 billion in potential development milestone payments, up to $2.7 billion in potential commercial milestone payments, tiered royalties on net sales, program funding, and an option to elect 50/50 cost- and profit-sharing in the U.S. for the GBA1 program following Phase 1 readout. The transaction closed in February 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Collaboration Revenues: Voyager had collaboration revenue of $150.5 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $0.7 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily due to revenue recognized during the first quarter of 2023 on the 2023 Strategic collaboration with Neurocrine Biosciences, as well as revenue recognized on the Novartis license of novel TRACER capsids.

General and administrative expenses were $9.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $7.7 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in G&A expenses was primarily a result of increased compensation costs driven by headcount increases. Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of March 31, 2023, were $273.3 million. Cash position does not include $25.0 million in option exercise payment from Novartis which was received after March 31, 2023.



Financial Guidance

Voyager is committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet that supports the advancement and growth of its platform and pipeline. Voyager continues to assess its planned cash needs both during and in future periods. As communicated previously, the Company expects its cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, together with the $25.0 million options exercise payment received in April 2023 from Novartis, along with amounts expected to be received as reimbursement for development costs under the Neurocrine collaborations, to be sufficient to meet Voyager's planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2025.

About the TRACER AAV Capsid Discovery Platform

Voyager's TRACER (Tropism Redirection of AAV by Cell-type-specific Expression of RNA) capsid discovery platform is a broadly applicable, RNA-based screening platform that enables rapid discovery of AAV capsids with robust penetration of the blood-brain barrier and enhanced central nervous system (CNS) tropism in multiple species, including non-human primates (NHPs). TRACER generated capsids have demonstrated superior and widespread gene expression in the CNS compared to conventional AAV capsids as well as cell- and tissue-specific transduction, including to areas of the brain that have been traditionally difficult to reach. Separate results have demonstrated the enhanced ability of certain capsids to target cardiac muscle and to de-target the dorsal root ganglia. Voyager is expanding its library of AAV capsids optimized to deliver diverse therapeutic payloads to address a broad range of CNS and other diseases. As part of its external partnership strategy, Voyager has established multiple collaboration agreements providing access to its next-generation TRACER capsids to potentially enable its partners' gene therapy programs to treat a variety of diseases.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VYGR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to breaking through barriers in gene therapy and neurology. The potential of both disciplines has been constrained by delivery challenges; Voyager is leveraging cutting-edge expertise in capsid discovery and deep neuropharmacology capabilities to address these constraints. Voyager's TRACER AAV capsid discovery platform has generated novel capsids with high target delivery and blood-brain barrier penetration at low doses, potentially addressing the narrow therapeutic window associated with conventional gene therapy delivery vectors. This platform is fueling alliances with Pfizer Inc., Novartis and Neurocrine Biosciences as well as multiple programs in Voyager's own pipeline. Voyager's pipeline includes wholly-owned and collaborative preclinical programs in Alzheimer's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson's disease, and Friedreich's Ataxia, with a focus on validated targets and biomarkers to enable a path to rapid potential proof-of-biology. For more information, visit www.voyagertherapeutics.com.

Voyager Therapeutics® is a registered trademark, and TRACER is a trademark, of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.

Selected Financial Information

($ amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,? Statement of Operations Items: 2023 ???? 2022 Collaboration revenue $ 150,480 ???? $ 658 Operating expenses: Research and development 18,568 14,349 General and administrative 9,028 7,659 Total operating expenses 27,596 22,008 Operating income (loss) 122,884 (21,350 ) Total other income, net 1,864 31 Income (loss) before income taxes 124,748 (21,319 ) Income tax provision 704 - Net income (loss) $ 124,044 $ (21,319 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 3.05 $ (0.56 ) Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 2.94 $ (0.56 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 40,632,087 38,049,430 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 42,161,326 38,049,430