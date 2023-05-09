Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti's Micro-Cap Virtual May Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day May Micro-cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, May 10-11, 2023. Presentation schedule is subject to change, please visit www.sidoti.com/events for the most updated version and webinar links. For investor registration and to request 1x1 meetings, please visit https://www.sidoti.com/events/may-micro-cap-virtual-conference.

Presentation Schedule

*All Times EDT Wednesday, May 10th, 2023 (Day 1) 8:30-9:00 Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) ***** Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (HILS) SosTravel.com SpA (SOSAF) 9:15-9:45 ReWalk Robotics (RWLK) GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) ZyVersa Therapeutics (ZVSA) Netcapital Inc (NCPL) 10:00-10:30 Guerrilla RF, Inc. (GUER) Bion Environmental Technologies (BNET) Lisata Therapeutics (LSTA) Acme United Corporation (ACU) 10:45-11:15 ***** Lee Enterprises (LEE) NeuroOne Medical Tech (NMTC) Innovative Solutions & Support (ISSC) 11:30-12:00 Anterix (ATEX) SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (SABS) Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) LifeMD (LFMD) 12:15-12:45 Spectra7 Microsystems (SEV) LifeVantage Corporation (LFVN) TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) AYRO, Inc. (AYRO) 1:00-1:30 PCTEL (PCTI) ***** Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJR.B) 1:45-2:15 ***** Aterian Inc. (ATER) Baudax Bio (BXRX) BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) 2:30-3:00 ***** Black Diamond Group (BDI) Synlogic Inc (SYBX) Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (LUCY) 3:15-3:45 Amesite Inc. (AMST) ARC Document Solutions (ARC) ***** ***** 4:00-4:30 Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI) ***** Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) ***** 1x1s Only (10th) Hooker Furnishings Corp (HOFT) Manitex International (MNTX) ***** *****

*All Times EDT Thursday, May 11th, 2023 (Day 2) 8:30-9:00 ***** Polypid Ltd. (PYPD) HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (HG) ***** 9:15-9:45 Orange Polska (OPL) AnPac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC) InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) 10:00-10:30 Intellicheck (IDN) VersaBank (VBNK) ***** Quadient (QDT) 10:45-11:15 CPS Technologies Corp. (CPSH) Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRPX) AstroNova, Inc (ALOT) 11:30-12:00 Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Mistras Group, Inc. (MG) Genenta Science (GNTA) Argentina Lithium & Energy (PNXLF) 12:15-12:45 ***** Heliogen (HLGN) Genprex, Inc. (GNPX) The Real Brokerage Inc (REAX) 1:00-1:30 SOBR Safe Inc (SOBR) Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ) 1:45-2:15 Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (IKT) Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) LogicMark (LGMK) Exco Technologies (XTC) 2:30-3:00 ***** Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (COYA) ***** 3:15-3:45 ***** Carbon Streaming Corp (OFSTF) FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) ***** 4:00-4:30 ***** Super League Gaming, Inc (SLGG) Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc. (CRDL) ***** 1x1s Only (11th) Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) FGI Industries (FGI) Hooker Furnishings Corp (HOFT) *****

About Sidoti & Company, LLC

For nearly 25 years, Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises upwards of 200 names of which about one-third participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. Sidoti is also a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. Our small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has relationships with approximately 500 institutional clients in North America, enables the firm to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

