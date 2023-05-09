Under Armour, Inc.: Under Armour Reports Fourth Quarter And Full-year Fiscal 2023 Results; Provides Initial Fiscal 2024 Outlook

BALTIMORE, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 . The company reports its financial performance following accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release refers to "currency neutral" and "adjusted" amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" paragraph.

"I'm honored to lead this iconic brand, and I'm pleased that Under Armour delivered fiscal 2023 revenue and earnings results that were in line with our previous outlook," said Under Armour President and CEO Stephanie Linnartz . "Fiscal 2024 will be a year of building for the brand. I am prioritizing significantly amplifying global brand heat; delivering elevated design and products, with a focus on Sportstyle, footwear, and women; and positioning us to drive better sales growth in the United States ."

Linnartz continued, "We will leverage our strong portfolio of franchises, including Heat Gear, Cold Gear, and compression apparel, to drive innovation across new products and markets. We must deliver better for athletes and our customers and meaningfully increase returns for shareholders in the years ahead. My job is to make that vision a reality."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Review

Revenue was up 8 percent to $1.4 billion (up 10 percent currency neutral).

was up 8 percent to $1.4 billion (up 10 percent currency neutral). Wholesale revenue increased 10 percent to $909 million, and direct-to-consumer revenue increased 3 percent to $454 million due to a 6 percent increase in eCommerce revenue, which represented 46 percent of the total direct-to-consumer business in the quarter, and a 1 percent increase in owned and operated store revenue.



North America revenue increased 3 percent to $862 million, and international revenue increased 16 percent to $526 million (up 21 percent currency neutral). Within the international business, revenue increased 14 percent in EMEA (up 20 percent currency neutral), increased 24 percent in Asia-Pacific (up 31 percent currency neutral), and decreased 8 percent in Latin America (down 13 percent currency neutral).



Apparel revenue increased 1 percent to $889 million . Footwear revenue increased 27 percent to $378 million . Accessories revenue declined 1 percent to $96 million .

Gross margin declined 310 basis points to 43.4 percent compared to the prior year, driven primarily by higher promotions, mix impacts related to higher footwear revenue, and adverse effects from changes in foreign currency.

declined 310 basis points to 43.4 percent compared to the prior year, driven primarily by higher promotions, mix impacts related to higher footwear revenue, and adverse effects from changes in foreign currency. Selling, general & administrative expenses decreased 4 percent to $572 million .

expenses decreased 4 percent to $572 million . Operating income was $35 million .

was $35 million . Net Income was $171 million . Excluding an $87 million benefit primarily from a tax valuation allowance release related to prior-period restructuring, adjusted net income was $84 million .

was $171 million . Excluding an $87 million benefit primarily from a tax valuation allowance release related to prior-period restructuring, was $84 million . Diluted earnings per share was $0.38 . Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.18 .

was $0.38 . was $0.18 . Inventory was up 44 percent to $1.2 billion .

was up 44 percent to $1.2 billion . Cash and Cash Equivalents were $712 million at the end of the quarter, and no borrowings were outstanding under the company's $1.1 billion revolving credit facility.

Full Year Fiscal 2023 Review

Revenue was up 3 percent to $5.9 billion (up 6 percent currency neutral).

was up 3 percent to $5.9 billion (up 6 percent currency neutral). Wholesale revenue increased 6 percent to $3.5 billion, and direct-to-consumer revenue decreased 3 percent to $2.3 billion due to a 6 percent decline in owned and operated store revenue partially offset by a 3 percent increase in eCommerce revenue, which represented 42 percent of the total direct-to-consumer business for the year.



North America revenue decreased 1 percent compared to the prior year at $3.8 billion, and international revenue increased 8 percent to $2 billion (up 16 percent currency neutral). Within the international business, revenue increased 13 percent in EMEA (up 23 percent currency neutral), increased 3 percent in Asia-Pacific (up 10 percent currency neutral), and increased 11 percent in Latin America (up 9 percent currency neutral).



Apparel revenue decreased 1 percent to $3.9 billion . Footwear revenue increased 16 percent to $1.5 billion . Accessories revenue declined 7 percent to $409 million .

Gross margin declined 470 basis points to 44.9 percent compared to the prior year, driven primarily by higher promotions, supply chain impacts including higher freight and product costs, mix impacts related to higher distributor and footwear revenue, and adverse impacts from changes in foreign currency.

declined 470 basis points to 44.9 percent compared to the prior year, driven primarily by higher promotions, supply chain impacts including higher freight and product costs, mix impacts related to higher distributor and footwear revenue, and adverse impacts from changes in foreign currency. Selling, general & administrative expenses decreased 2 percent to $2.4 billion .

expenses decreased 2 percent to $2.4 billion . Operating income was $284 million . Excluding the company's litigation reserve, adjusted operating income was $304 million .

was $284 million . Excluding the company's litigation reserve, was $304 million . Net Income was $387 million . Excluding a $45 million earn-out benefit in connection with the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform, a $96 million benefit from a tax valuation allowance release related to prior-period restructuring, and a $20 million litigation reserve expense, adjusted net income was $266 million .

was $387 million . Excluding a $45 million earn-out benefit in connection with the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform, a $96 million benefit from a tax valuation allowance release related to prior-period restructuring, and a $20 million litigation reserve expense, was $266 million . Diluted earnings per share was $0.84 . Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.58 .

Share Buyback Update

During the fourth quarter, Under Armour repurchased one million shares of its Class C common stock, consistent with the final settlement of accelerated share repurchase transactions entered into during the prior quarter. Under the company's two-year, $500 million program, which the Board of Directors approved in February 2022, 35 million shares of Class C common stock have been repurchased for $425 million .

Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Versus fiscal 2023, key points related to Under Armour's fiscal year 2024 outlook include:

Revenue is expected to be flat to up slightly.

is expected to be flat to up slightly. Gross margin is expected to be up 25 to 75 basis points compared to the prior year's rate of 44.9 percent, driven by supply chain tailwinds related to lower freight costs, partially offset by mix impacts related to higher off-price revenue and higher promotions expected in the company's direct-to-consumer business.

is expected to be up 25 to 75 basis points compared to the prior year's rate of 44.9 percent, driven by supply chain tailwinds related to lower freight costs, partially offset by mix impacts related to higher off-price revenue and higher promotions expected in the company's direct-to-consumer business. Selling, general & administrative expenses are expected to be flat to up slightly.

expenses are expected to be flat to up slightly. Operating income is expected to reach $310 to $330 million .

is expected to reach $310 to $330 million . Effective tax rate is expected to be in the low twenties percentage range.

is expected to be in the low twenties percentage range. Diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.47 and $0.51 .

is expected to be between $0.47 and $0.51 . Capital expenditures are expected to be between $250 and $270 million .

Conference Call and Webcast

Under Armour will hold its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2023 conference call today at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time . The call will be webcast live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and will be archived and available for replay about three hours after the live event.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release refers to "currency neutral" and "adjusted" results for the company's 2023 fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Management believes this information is helpful to investors to compare the company's results of operations period-over-period because it enhances visibility into its actual underlying results, excluding these impacts. Currency-neutral financial information is calculated to exclude changes in foreign currency exchange rates. References to adjusted financial measures exclude the effect of the company's litigation reserve, the company's 2020 restructuring plan and related tax effects, and any gain or loss from divestitures (including associated earn-outs and expenses) and related tax effects. Management believes these adjustments are not core to the company's operations. The reconciliation of non-GAAP amounts to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated according to GAAP is presented in supplemental financial information furnished with this release. All per-share amounts are reported on a diluted basis. In addition, in connection with its change in fiscal year-end from December 31 to March 31, Under Armour is presenting select non-GAAP financial measures for the twelve months beginning on April 1, 2021, and ending March 31, 2022, to provide comparable reference periods against the company's new fiscal 2023 year, which began April 1, 2022, and ended on March 31, 2023 . These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation. They should be contemplated in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the company's reported results prepared per GAAP. Additionally, the company's non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding our share repurchase program, our future financial condition or results of operations, our prospects and strategies for future growth, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, expectations regarding promotional activities, freight, product cost pressures, and foreign currency impacts, the impact of global economic conditions and inflation on our results of operations, the development and introduction of new products, the implementation of our marketing and branding strategies, and the future benefits and opportunities from significant investments. In many cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "outlook," "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect our current views about future events. They are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and circumstances that may cause events or our actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, activity levels, performance, or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: changes in general economic or market conditions, including inflation, that could affect overall consumer spending or our industry; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our industry and our business, financial condition and results of operations, including impacts on the global supply chain; failure of our suppliers, manufacturers or logistics providers to produce or deliver our products in a timely or cost-effective manner; labor or other disruptions at ports or our suppliers or manufacturers; increased competition causing us to lose market share or reduce the prices of our products or to increase our marketing efforts significantly; fluctuations in the costs of raw materials and commodities we use in our products and costs related to our supply chain (including labor); changes to the financial health of our customers; our ability to successfully execute our long-term strategies; our ability to effectively develop and launch new, innovative and updated products; our ability to accurately forecast consumer shopping and engagement preferences and consumer demand for our products and manage our inventory in response to changing demands; loss of key customers, suppliers or manufacturers; our ability to effectively market and maintain a positive brand image; our ability to further expand our business globally and to drive brand awareness and consumer acceptance of our products in other countries; our ability to manage the increasingly complex operations of our global business; the impact of global events beyond our control, including military conflict; our ability to successfully manage or realize expected results from significant transactions and investments; our ability to effectively meet the expectations of our stakeholders with respect to environmental, social and governance practices; the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, as well as any potential interruption of such systems or technology; any disruptions, delays or deficiencies in the design, implementation or application of our global operating and financial reporting information technology system; our ability to attract key talent and retain the services of our senior management and other key employees; our ability to effectively drive operational efficiency in our business and realize expected benefits from restructuring plans; our ability to access capital and financing required to manage our business on terms acceptable to us; our ability to accurately anticipate and respond to seasonal or quarterly fluctuations in our operating results; risks related to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to comply with existing trade and other regulations, and the potential impact of new trade, tariff and tax regulations on our profitability; risks related to data security or privacy breaches; and our potential exposure to litigation and other proceedings. The forward-looking statements here reflect our views and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the statement's date or to reflect unanticipated events.

Under Armour, Inc.

For the Three Months and Year Ended March 31, 2023, and 2022

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATION

Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31, in '000s 2023

% of Net

Revenues

2022

% of Net

Revenues

2023

% of Net

Revenues

2022

% of Net

Revenues Net revenues $ 1,398,913

100.0 %

$ 1,300,945

100.0 %

$ 5,903,636

100.0 %

$ 5,727,216

100.0 % Cost of goods sold 792,009

56.6 %

695,781

53.5 %

3,254,296

55.1 %

2,889,194

50.4 % Gross profit 606,904

43.4 %

605,164

46.5 %

2,649,340

44.9 %

2,838,022

49.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 571,645

40.9 %

594,446

45.7 %

2,365,529

40.1 %

2,414,499

42.2 % Restructuring and impairment charges -

- %

56,674

4.4 %

-

- %

90,079

1.6 % Income (loss) from operations 35,259

2.5 %

(45,956)

(3.5) %

283,811

4.8 %

333,444

5.8 % Interest income (expense), net (1,651)

(0.1) %

(6,154)

(0.5) %

(12,826)

(0.2) %

(36,317)

(0.6) % Other income (expense), net (10,520)

(0.8) %

(51)

- %

16,780

0.3 %

(43,984)

(0.8) % Income (loss) before income taxes 23,088

1.7 %

(52,161)

(4.0) %

287,765

4.9 %

253,143

4.4 % Income tax expense (benefit) (147,765)

(10.6) %

8,181

0.6 %

(101,046)

(1.7) %

30,372

0.5 % Income (loss) from equity method investments (308)

- %

732

0.1 %

(2,042)

- %

(73)

- % Net income (loss) $ 170,545

12.2 %

$ (59,610)

(4.6) %

$ 386,769

6.6 %

$ 222,698

3.9 %































Basic net income (loss) per share of Class A, B

and C common stock $ 0.38





$ (0.13)





$ 0.86





$ 0.47



Diluted net income (loss) per share of Class A, B

and C common stock $ 0.38





$ (0.13)





$ 0.84





$ 0.47



Weighted average common shares outstanding Class A, B and C common stock Basic 444,052





471,425





451,426





469,317



Diluted 454,652





471,425





461,509





472,457





Under Armour, Inc.

For the Three Months and Year Ended March 31, 2023, and 2022 (Unaudited; in thousands)

NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY

Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31, in '000s 2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change Apparel $ 889,228

$ 876,604

1.4 %

$ 3,871,638

$ 3,907,812

(0.9) % Footwear 377,740

296,696

27.3 %

1,455,265

1,251,776

16.3 % Accessories 95,698

96,803

(1.1) %

408,521

441,301

(7.4) % Net Sales 1,362,666

1,270,103

7.3 %

5,735,424

5,600,889

2.4 % Licensing revenues 25,754

26,602

(3.2) %

116,746

117,568

(0.7) % Corporate Other (1) 10,493

4,240

NM

51,466

8,759

NM Total net revenues $ 1,398,913

$ 1,300,945

7.5 %

$ 5,903,636

$ 5,727,216

3.1 %

NET REVENUES BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31, in '000s 2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change Wholesale $ 908,505

$ 829,179

9.6 %

$ 3,468,126

$ 3,275,341

5.9 % Direct-to-consumer 454,161

440,924

3.0 %

2,267,298

2,325,548

(2.5) % Net Sales 1,362,666

1,270,103

7.3 %

5,735,424

5,600,889

2.4 % License revenues 25,754

26,602

(3.2) %

116,746

117,568

(0.7) % Corporate Other (1) 10,493

4,240

NM

51,466

8,759

NM Total net revenues $ 1,398,913

$ 1,300,945

7.5 %

$ 5,903,636

$ 5,727,216

3.1 %

NET REVENUES BY SEGMENT

Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31, in '000s 2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change North America $ 862,177

$ 841,101

2.5 %

$ 3,820,993

$ 3,845,746

(0.6) % EMEA 259,514

228,056

13.8 %

992,624

876,684

13.2 % Asia-Pacific 224,923

181,908

23.6 %

825,338

803,450

2.7 % Latin America 41,806

45,640

(8.4) %

213,215

192,577

10.7 % Corporate Other (1) 10,493

4,240

NM

51,466

8,759

NM Total net revenues $ 1,398,913

$ 1,300,945

7.5 %

$ 5,903,636

$ 5,727,216

3.1 %

Under Armour, Inc.

For the Three Months and Year Ended March 31, 2023, and 2022 (Unaudited; in thousands)

INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT

Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31, in '000s 2023 % of Net

Revenues (2)

2022 % of Net

Revenues (2)

2023 % of Net

Revenues (2)

2022 % of Net

Revenues (2) North America $ 136,832 15.9 %

$ 154,084 18.3 %

$ 734,881 19.2 %

$ 915,615 23.8 % EMEA 27,138 10.5 %

30,336 13.3 %

112,161 11.3 %

136,252 15.5 % Asia-Pacific 23,386 10.4 %

5,464 3.0 %

100,276 12.1 %

91,862 11.4 % Latin America 4,271 10.2 %

6,343 13.9 %

23,487 11.0 %

27,274 14.2 % Corporate Other (1) (156,368) NM

(242,183) NM

(686,994) NM

(837,559) NM Income (loss) from operations $ 35,259 2.5 %

$ (45,956) (3.5) %

$ 283,811 4.8 %

$ 333,444 5.8 %





(1) Corporate Other primarily includes net revenues from foreign currency hedge gains and losses generated by entities within the Company's operating segments but managed through the Company's central foreign exchange risk management program, as well as subscription revenues from the Company's MapMyRun and MapMyRide platforms (collectively "MMR") and revenue from other digital business opportunities. Corporate Other also includes expenses related to the Company's central supporting functions. (2) The percentage of operating income (loss) is calculated based on total segment net revenues. The operating income (loss) percentage for Corporate Other is not presented as a meaningful metric (NM).

Under Armour, Inc.

As of March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022

(Unaudited; in thousands)



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

in '000s

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 711,910

$ 1,009,139 Accounts receivable, net

759,860

702,197 Inventories

1,190,253

824,455 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net

297,563

297,034 Total current assets

2,959,586

2,832,825 Property and equipment, net

672,736

601,365 Operating lease right-of-use assets

489,306

420,397 Goodwill

481,992

491,508 Intangible assets, net

8,940

10,580 Deferred income taxes

186,167

20,141 Other long-term assets

58,356

76,016 Total assets

$ 4,857,083

$ 4,452,832 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Accounts payable

649,116

560,331 Accrued expenses

354,643

317,963 Customer refund liabilities

160,533

159,628 Operating lease liabilities

140,990

134,833 Other current liabilities

51,609

125,840 Total current liabilities

1,356,891

1,298,595 Long-term debt, net of current maturities

674,478

672,286 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

705,713

668,983 Other long-term liabilities

121,598

84,014 Total liabilities

2,858,680

2,723,878 Total stockholders' equity

1,998,403

1,728,954 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,857,083

$ 4,452,832

Under Armour, Inc.

For the Year Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited; in thousands)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Year Ended March 31, in '000s 2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ 386,769

$ 222,698 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 137,620

140,592 Unrealized foreign currency exchange rate (gain) loss (8,463)

(4,410) Loss on extinguishment of senior convertible notes -

58,526 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 2,619

5,497 Non-cash restructuring and impairment charges 1,959

19,466 Amortization of bond premium and debt issuance costs 2,192

12,167 Stock-based compensation 36,811

45,186 Deferred income taxes (152,403)

(5,133) Changes in reserves and allowances 11,696

(21,754) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (62,162)

7,352 Inventories (373,714)

37,616 Prepaid expenses and other assets (36,652)

(16,397) Other non-current assets (52,795)

87,943 Accounts payable 77,558

51,149 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 12,081

(115,542) Customer refund liabilities 851

(32,310) Income taxes payable and receivable 6,119

1,328 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (9,914)

493,974 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (187,796)

(101,217) Sale of property and equipment -

852 Earn-out from the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform 35,000

- Net cash used in investing activities (152,796)

(100,365) Cash flows from financing activities





Payments on long-term debt and revolving credit facility -

(506,280) Proceeds from capped call -

91,722 Common shares repurchased (125,000)

(300,000) Employee taxes paid for shares withheld for income taxes (5,151)

(13,128) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and other stock issuances 3,776

3,764 Payments of debt financing costs -

(1,884) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (126,375)

(725,806) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,315)

(5,357) Net increase in (decrease in) cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (294,400)

(337,554) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 1,022,126

1,359,680 End of period $ 727,726

$ 1,022,126

Under Armour, Inc.

For the Three Months and Year Ended March 31, 2023 (Unaudited)

The table below presents the reconciliation of net revenue growth (decline) calculated according to GAAP

to currency-neutral net revenue, a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above for

further information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.

CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE) RECONCILIATION

Three months ended

March 31, 2023

Year Ended

March 31, 2023 Total Net Revenue





Net revenue growth - GAAP 7.5 %

3.1 % Foreign exchange impact 2.3 %

2.7 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP 9.8 %

5.8 %







North America





Net revenue growth - GAAP 2.5 %

(0.6) % Foreign exchange impact 0.6 %

0.4 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP 3.1 %

(0.2) %







EMEA





Net revenue growth - GAAP 13.8 %

13.2 % Foreign exchange impact 6.1 %

9.6 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP 19.9 %

22.8 %







Asia-Pacific





Net revenue growth - GAAP 23.6 %

2.7 % Foreign exchange impact 7.4 %

7.1 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP 31.0 %

9.8 %







Latin America





Net revenue growth - GAAP (8.4) %

10.7 % Foreign exchange impact (4.5) %

(1.8) % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP (12.9) %

8.9 %







Total International





Net revenue growth - GAAP 15.5 %

8.5 % Foreign exchange impact 5.6 %

7.3 % Currency neutral net revenue growth - Non-GAAP 21.1 %

15.8 %

Under Armour, Inc.

For the Three Months and Year Ended March 31, 2023

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)



The tables below present the reconciliation of the Company's consolidated statement of

operations presented in accordance with GAAP to certain adjusted non-GAAP financial measures

discussed in this press release. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" above for further information

regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures.



ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION

in '000s Three months ended

March 31, 2023

Year ended March 31,

2023 GAAP income from operations 35,259

283,811 Add: Impact of litigation reserve -

20,000 Adjusted income from operations $ 35,259

$ 303,811

ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION

in '000s Three months ended

March 31, 2023

Year ended March 31,

2023 GAAP net income 170,545

386,769 Add: Impact of litigation reserve -

20,000 Add: Impact of earn-out recorded in connection with the sale of the

MyFitnessPal platform -

(45,000) Add: Impact of commission expense in connection with the sale of the

MyFitnessPal platform -

1,120 Add: Impact of provision for income taxes (86,754)

(96,562) Adjusted net income $ 83,791

$ 266,327

ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE RECONCILIATION

Three months ended

March 31, 2023

Year ended March 31,

2023 GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.38

$ 0.84 Add: Impact of litigation reserve -

0.04 Add: Impact of earn-out recorded in connection with the sale of the

MyFitnessPal platform -

(0.09) Add: Impact of commission expense in connection with the sale of the

MyFitnessPal platform -

- Add: Impact of provision for income taxes (0.20)

(0.21) Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.18

$ 0.58

Under Armour, Inc.

As of March 31, 2023, and 2022

COMPANY-OWNED & OPERATED DOOR COUNT



March 31,



2023

2022 Factory House

176

179 Brand House

18

18 North America total doors

194

197









Factory House

165

156 Brand House

80

87 International total doors

245

243









Factory House

341

335 Brand House

98

105 Total doors

439

440

SOURCE Under Armour, Inc.