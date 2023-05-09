Ledn Inc.: Ledn Receives Regulatory Approval in the Cayman Islands

TORONTO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledn Inc. ("Ledn"), a global financial services provider for digital assets, has announced that it has received registration and regulatory approval as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA). The company, which offers a range of digital asset financial products and services, including Bitcoin-backed loans and digital asset savings accounts, will soon service its global client base through its regulated VASP subsidiary under the supervision of CIMA.





"We are very pleased to have obtained regulatory approval in a well-respected international financial services hub," said Adam Reeds, Ledn's co-founder and CEO, "which is further testament to what we have been carefully building at Ledn, especially during a period when many of our industry peers are faltering."

Kenneth Ng, Chief Legal Officer at Ledn, stated that the approval is "a sign of our dedication to building a world-class financial technology company that prioritizes the needs of our clients while meeting the highest standards of regulatory compliance."

"This achievement is a critical milestone for our company, as we forge ahead with our global expansion plans and continue to roll out innovative products and services to our growing client base globally," said Mauricio Di Bartolomeo, co-founder of Ledn.

To stay up to date with the latest news, users can read Ledn's weekly newsletter at blog.ledn.io or follow the company on social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Ledn

Ledn offers savings accounts and loans to clients in over 130 countries, with an expanding range of services and supported regions. The company is dedicated to building world-class financial services, with a focus on helping people build long-term wealth through digital asset-based products.

For more information about Ledn and its services, visit the company's website at www.ledn.io .

Press inquiries: andrew.rapsey@ledn.io

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071774/Ledn_Inc__Ledn_Receives_Regulatory_Approval_in_the_Cayman_Island.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ledn-receives-regulatory-approval-in-the-cayman-islands-301818509.html