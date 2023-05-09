Public Relations Management Platform Recognized for Its Exceptional Remote Workplace and Company Culture

Muck Rack, the Public Relations Management (PRM) platform that helps organizations find the right journalists to pitch, monitor and report on media coverage and prove the value of earned media, announced today that it has been named to Inc.'s annual list of Best Workplaces for 2023. The list recognizes companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

According to Inc.'s survey of Muck Rack employees, the company received an overall score of 91.11, with 97% of its workforce reporting they feel engaged at work. The number one word used to describe the work environment among employee participants was "flexible."

Muck Rack has been a leader in remote work since its founding in 2009 and became fully distributed in June 2021. Muck Rack supports its employees by focusing on technology, workspace and productivity support, resources and policies to support mental health and well-being, and collaboration and community.

Muck Rack has seen sustainable and profitable business growth over the last year, hiring 129 new employees. It received its first institutional capital investment in the form of a $180M Series A investment. To encourage positive company culture, it focuses on productivity and connectivity through networking events, team and individual stipends for virtual and in-person bonding, quarterly reviews with upward cycles, an annual employer survey and more.

"We've always believed that if you let people handle their own priorities and timeline, they'll produce better work and be happier," said Gregory Galant, cofounder and CEO of Muck Rack. "It's an honor to be recognized by Inc. as a Best Workplace and to see how our employees appreciate the flexibility we offer, because it's something we've prioritized since we founded the business."

Inc. collected data from thousands of submissions and each company took part in an employee survey. Each organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking. The full list of winners can be found here.

