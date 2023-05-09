DSP Asset Managers inaugurates first office in London

DSP International UK Limited to focus on institutions seeking exposure to Indian markets

MUMBAI, India, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DSP Asset Managers opened its first offshore office in London catering to institutions seeking investment opportunities in Indian markets. DSP International UK Limited, situated on 1 St. Katherine's Way, next to London Tower would mainly cater to pension funds, sovereigns, family offices and high net worth individuals.

DSP Asset Management is one of India's oldest financial institutions [ex-Merrill Lynch (1996-2007), ex-BlackRock (2008-2018) JVs)]. It manages ~US$ 15bn in AUM, of which US$ 11bn is in public equities. Of the US$ 11bn in public equities, ~US$ ~2bn is in India dedicated offshore assets.

"DSP's asset management team has managed money for over 26 years and is focused on alpha generation through well-defined and transparent investment frameworks and high standards of risk management. India offers diversity of companies and sectors via more than 200 companies offering high RoEs. We wish to leverage our knowledge and experience of decades to generate long term risk adjusted returns for our investors," says Kalpen Parekh, MD & CEO, DSP Asset Managers.

"India is at the cusp of a structural turnaround and continues to remain one of the fastest-growing large economies in the world. The country has proven to be resilient to global economic downturns, largely due to its robust domestic economy, which is expected to remain strong in the foreseeable future. We believe India should be viewed as a structural allocation (and not just tactical) in investors' portfolios globally," says Jay Kothari, Global Head - International Business, DSP Asset Managers.

DSP Asset Managers has an over 25-year track record of investment excellence. Today, we have the honour of managing money for ~ 4 million investors from all walks of life: hard-working salaried individuals, high-net-worth individuals, NRIs, small and mid-sized business owners, large private & public corporations, trusts and foreign institutions.

DSP Asset Managers is backed by the 160+ year old DSP Group. Over the past one and a half centuries, the family behind the Group has been very influential in the growth and professionalization of capital markets and money management business in India. DSP Group is currently headed by Mr. Hemendra Kothari.

Our investors' interests will always remain at the core of our business, and we will continue to maintain a relentless focus on doing what's best for them, as they InvestForGood.

