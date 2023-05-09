Paysafe Limited (the "Company" or "Paysafe") (NYSE: PSFE), a leading payments platform, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

On Monday, May 22, 2023, Bruce Lowthers, CEO, will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings at the JP Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA. The fireside chat will begin at 3:50 PM ET.

On Tuesday, June, 13, 2023, Bruce Lowthers, CEO, and Alex Gersh, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings at the RBC Financial Technology Conference in New York, NY. The fireside chat will begin at 12:40 PM ET.

The fireside chats will be available on the Paysafe Investor Relations website at https://ir.paysafe.com/ under the "Events" section and archived for a limited time.

Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe") (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With 25 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over $130 billion in 2022, and approximately 3,300 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across more than 250 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

