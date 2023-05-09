Goldman Small Cap Research Publishes New Research Report on OKYO Pharma Limited

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, announced today that it has published a new research report on OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO), an emerging player in the fast-growing ophthalmic drugs segment. The Goldman report carries a price target. To view the new research report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download the report in its entirety, please visit: https://bit.ly/44Ix98P.

Tracing its roots to 2018, OKYO is focused on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain. Its topical solution and lead candidate OK-101 seeks to treat dry eye disease (DED), an estimated $5.5 billion global market. OKYO recently commenced a multi-center, multi-arm, Phase II clinical trial in the US.

In the Opportunity Research report, analyst Rob Goldman reviews OKYO's lead candidate, the Company's positioning, inherent opportunities in the industry vi-a-vis current therapies, upcoming milestones and how these milestones and the flurry of M&A in the segment can favorably impact OKYO's near term and long term valuations.

Innovative BioPharma Set to Leverage Unique Product Positioning

Goldman commented, "OKYO is poised to emerge as a key player in the Dry Eye Disease (DED) treatment market. Based on its preclinical studies, we believe OKYO's lead candidate could offer advantages over existing FDA approved therapies, which are not viewed favorably by clinicians. These OKYO advantages include fewer side effects, along with reduced inflammation and pain."

Upcoming Milestone Could Serve as Catalyst for Re-Valuation

"OKYO just commenced a Phase II clinical trial with the objective of measuring safety and efficacy of OK-101 in DED patients, along with secondary endpoints such as ocular pain. A serious issue among a number of DED sufferers is that there is no FDA approved product for neuropathic pain which could be an indication for OKYO in subsequent trials and studies," noted Goldman. "Importantly, top-line data from the trial is scheduled for release by year-end 2023 and serves as a major milestone for OKYO. We believe it is the catalyst for a re-valuation of the stock and for a mid-tier or top-tier firm to enter into a partnership with OKYO."

6-9 Month Price Target, Future Valuations Led by Future Activity, Industry M&A

"Our 6-9-month price target for OKYO is based on the NPV of forecasted sales, a discounted price/sales multiple, discounted back five years at a reasonable rate. Separately, investors may not have noticed that the ocular treatment segment has garnered major attention of late. A flurry of M&A has occurred at high valuations, and OKYO's peers also reflect these high valuation characteristics. We believe OKYO could emulate this trend in the future," concluded Goldman.

About Goldman Small Cap Research: Founded in 2009 by former Piper Jaffray analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters.

Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co.

This press release contains excerpts of our most recently published company report on OKYO Pharma Limited ("The Company"). The information used and statements of fact made have been obtained from sources considered reliable but we neither guarantee nor represent the completeness or accuracy. Goldman Small Cap Research relied solely upon information derived from OKYO Pharma Limited. The information includes authorized press releases or legal disclosures made in their filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission http://www.sec.gov.

Separate from the factual content of our update about the Company, we may from time to time include our own opinions about the Company, its business, markets, and opportunities. Any opinions we may offer about the Company are solely our own, and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice. Statements herein may contain forward-looking statements and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties affecting results.

A Goldman Small Cap Research report, update, newsletter, article, trading alert, corporate profile, sector or industry snapshot, podcast interview, or press release is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated full disclosures, disclaimers, and analyst background on our website before investing. Neither Goldman Small Cap Research nor its parent is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with FINRA or any other regulatory agency. A Speculative Buy rating for our covered companies is defined as a company that we believe exhibits the potential to generate outsized returns despite inherent, above-average business, market, or financial risk. To download this research report, or any of our research, view our disclosures and disclaimers, or for more information, visit www.goldmanresearch.com. Goldman Small Cap Research (GSCR) was compensated by a third party (TraDigital Marketing Group, Inc.) in the amount of $4000 for research report production and a press release.

Goldman Small Cap Research

Rob Goldman, Analyst

410-609-7100

rob@goldmanresearch.com

SOURCE: Goldman Small Cap Research

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/753635/Goldman-Small-Cap-Research-Publishes-New-Research-Report-on-OKYO-Pharma-Limited