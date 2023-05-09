DirectTrust Announces Finalized Criteria for Trusted Network Accreditation Program -Participant V2.0

Program updates address the requirements set forth by the Recognized Coordinating Entity (RCE) that Participants and Subparticipants must meet to participate with a Qualified Health Information Network

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / DirectTrust, a non-profit healthcare industry alliance created to support secure, identity-verified electronic exchanges of protected health information, today announced the release of new criteria for its TNAP-Participant program V2.0. The open process for adopting criteria, which included a comment period where industry stakeholders could provide feedback, ended on March 20, 2023.

Key updates to the TNAP-Participant accreditation program address the published requirements set forth by the ONC and issued by The Sequoia Project - the ONC designated Recognized Coordinating Entity (RCE) - that Participants and Subparticipants must meet to participate with a Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) as detailed in the Common Agreement Version 1 and QHIN Technical Framework Version 1.

"The enhancements made to our TNAP-Participant accreditation program are designed to ensure stakeholder-trust in addition to mitigating risk as Participant or Subparticipant organizations adhere to the Required Flow-Down Provisions administered by the RCE," said Scott Stuewe, President and CEO, DirectTrust. "Our third-party accreditation of these organizations will demonstrate to QHINs the candidate's compliance against TEFCA's Participant requirements."

DirectTrust's accreditation and certification programs are governed by the organization's Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC). The TNAP-Participant accreditation program provides criteria based on the requirements within the RCE's document.

"As we continue our migration towards an interoperable healthcare ecosystem, attaining this accreditation establishes that a Participant or Subparticipant has met the appropriate policies, procedures, controls and has the required 'trust' framework in place, therefore demonstrating their readiness to participate in the exchange of protected health information," said Lee Barrett, Commission Executive Director, DirectTrust. "For QHINs, knowing their participants have achieved TNAP-Participant accreditation raises the bar not only for themselves when it comes to assuring how data is exchanged but also with the relying stakeholder who is on the receiving end of that data exchange."

Visit www.DirectTrust.org for more details or visit the Commission's criteria page to download and review the latest criteria in full detail. Applicant candidates commencing the accreditation or re-accreditation process in 2023 will be required to adhere to these updated criteria versions.

About DirectTrust

DirectTrust is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance dedicated to instilling trust in the exchange of health data. The organization serves as a forum for a consensus-driven community focused on health communication, an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standards development organization, an accreditation and certification body through EHNAC (the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission), and a developer of trust frameworks and supportive services for secure information exchange like Direct Secure Messaging and trusted, compliant document submission.

The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain privacy, security, and trust for stakeholders across and beyond healthcare. In addition, DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information while promoting quality service, innovation, cooperation, and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit: DirectTrust.org.

