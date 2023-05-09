ICAS Named Exclusive West Virginia Distributor for Soter Technologies FlySense Vape Detection System

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / ICAS, a leading New York-based provider of IT infrastructure deployment solutions, today announced that it has been designated an exclusive distributor for Soter Technologies' FlySense product line in West Virginia. FlySense is an innovative real-time vaping audio detection solution that can quickly sense and alert school administrators of vaping, and other disruptive activities in school facilities. The product is currently in use throughout the United States, and in 22 countries worldwide.

ICAS has a successful history serving not-for-profit organizations and schools in West Virginia. ICAS has built a relationship with Prestera Center, a West Virginia provider of behavioral counseling services, to provide the FlySense product to schools throughout the state. Prestera uses a combination of FlySense technology and student intervention strategies to reduce incidents of vaping at high schools and middle schools in West Virginia.

ICAS plans to build upon its experience with Prestera to expand its presence in West Virginia, and work with additional schools and facilities to improve the health and safety of students in other areas of the state.

"We are extremely pleased to be named the exclusive distributor for cutting-edge FlySense products throughout West Virginia," said Matthew Bonfitto, founder and chief executive officer of ICAS. "We are honored to play a role in addressing the challenge of improving the wellness and safety of students, faculty, and the community at large, and we look forward to working with our colleagues in West Virginia to provide healthy and welcoming environments for all students."

ICAS is a global leader in IT infrastructure deployment, offering a suite of services, including structured cabling, technology consulting, project management, network infrastructure, security and surveillance solutions, and more. ICAS serves a diverse client base, including Fortune 500 companies and institutional and municipal entities. More information about ICAS and its broad range of capabilities can be found at www.icascorp.com.

