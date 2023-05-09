SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XPEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XPEL) a global provider of protective films and coatings, today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Revenues increased 19.5% to $85.8 million in the first quarter.

Gross margin percentage improved to 41.9% in the first quarter, a new high for the Company.

Net income grew 46.5% to $11.4 million, or $0.41 per share, compared to $7.8 million, or $0.28 per share, in the same quarter of 2022.

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) grew 43.9% to $17.1 million, or 19.9% of revenues compared to $11.9 million in first quarter 2022.1

Ryan Pape, President and Chief Executive Officer of XPEL, commented, "We're off to a great start in 2023 with solid first quarter results. We continue to see good momentum in our business and remain focused on driving growth as we move through 2023."

For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023:

Revenues. Revenues increased approximately $14.0 million or 19.5% to $85.8 million as compared to $71.9 million in the first quarter of the prior year.

Gross Margin. Gross margin was 41.9% compared to 38.6% in the first quarter of 2022.

Expenses. Operating expenses increased to $21.0 million, or 24.5% of sales, compared to $17.7 million, or 24.6% of sales in the prior year period.

Net income. Net income was $11.4 million, or $0.41 per basic and diluted share, versus net income of $7.8 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share in the first quarter of 2022.

EBITDA. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) was $17.1 million, or 19.9% of sales, as compared to $11.9 million, or 16.5% of sales in the prior year.1

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call and webcast today, May 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's first quarter 2023 results.

To access the live webcast, please visit the XPEL, Inc. website at www.xpel.com/investor.

To participate in the call by phone, dial (888) 506-0062 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers please dial (973) 528-0011. Callers should use access code: 760015.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until June 8, 2023 and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 48243.

About XPEL, Inc.

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "XPEL".

1See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures below.

Safe harbor statement

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding XPEL, Inc. and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, anticipated use of proceeds from capital transactions, expansion into new markets, and execution of the company's growth strategy. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "is expected," "expects," "scheduled," "intends," "contemplates," "anticipates," "believes," "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of XPEL. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, performance and acceptance of the company's products, economic factors, competition, the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of XPEL. Without limitation, the risks and uncertainties affecting XPEL are described in XPEL's most recent Form 10-K (including Item 1A Risk Factors) filed with the SEC. Although XPEL has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and XPEL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

XPEL Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue Product revenue $ 67,308 $ 58,098 Service revenue 18,534 13,766 Total revenue 85,842 71,864 Cost of Sales Cost of product sales 42,180 38,194 Cost of service 7,702 5,953 Total cost of sales 49,882 44,147 Gross Margin 35,960 27,717 Operating Expenses Sales and marketing 6,675 6,311 General and administrative 14,354 11,369 Total operating expenses 21,029 17,680 Operating Income 14,931 10,037 Interest expense 523 220 Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (9 ) 5 Income before income taxes 14,417 9,812 Income tax expense 2,984 2,009 Net income $ 11,433 $ 7,803 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.28 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.28 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Basic 27,616 27,613 Diluted 27,626 27,613

XPEL Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) (Audited) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,330 $ 8,056 Accounts receivable, net 21,353 14,726 Inventory, net 84,594 80,575 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,035 3,464 Total current assets 120,312 106,821 Property and equipment, net 15,311 14,203 Right-of-use lease assets 15,624 15,309 Intangible assets, net 28,485 29,294 Other non-current assets 1,116 972 Goodwill 26,819 26,763 Total assets $ 207,667 $ 193,362 Liabilities Current Current portion of notes payable $ - $ 77 Current portion lease liabilities 4,261 3,885 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 20,541 22,970 Income tax payable 2,828 470 Total current liabilities 27,630 27,402 Deferred tax liability, net 1,935 2,049 Other long-term liabilities 1,105 1,070 Borrowings on line of credit 28,000 26,000 Non-current portion of lease liabilities 12,240 12,119 Total liabilities 70,910 68,640 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11) Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 10,000,000; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 27,616,064 issued and outstanding 28 28 Additional paid-in-capital 11,376 11,073 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,904 ) (2,203 ) Retained earnings 127,257 115,824 Total stockholders' equity 136,757 124,722 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 207,667 $ 193,362

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, net, plus income tax expense plus depreciation expense and amortization expense. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. It is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP.

EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations and other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

EBITDA Reconciliation (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net Income 11,433 7,803 Interest 523 220 Taxes 2,984 2,009 Depreciation 972 756 Amortization 1,161 1,076 EBITDA 17,073 11,864

Contacts

Investor Relations:

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

Phone: (203) 972-9200

Email: xpel@imsinvestorrelations.com