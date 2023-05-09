SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XPEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XPEL) a global provider of protective films and coatings, today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
First Quarter 2023 Highlights:
- Revenues increased 19.5% to $85.8 million in the first quarter.
- Gross margin percentage improved to 41.9% in the first quarter, a new high for the Company.
- Net income grew 46.5% to $11.4 million, or $0.41 per share, compared to $7.8 million, or $0.28 per share, in the same quarter of 2022.
- EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) grew 43.9% to $17.1 million, or 19.9% of revenues compared to $11.9 million in first quarter 2022.1
Ryan Pape, President and Chief Executive Officer of XPEL, commented, "We're off to a great start in 2023 with solid first quarter results. We continue to see good momentum in our business and remain focused on driving growth as we move through 2023."
For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023:
Revenues. Revenues increased approximately $14.0 million or 19.5% to $85.8 million as compared to $71.9 million in the first quarter of the prior year.
Gross Margin. Gross margin was 41.9% compared to 38.6% in the first quarter of 2022.
Expenses. Operating expenses increased to $21.0 million, or 24.5% of sales, compared to $17.7 million, or 24.6% of sales in the prior year period.
Net income. Net income was $11.4 million, or $0.41 per basic and diluted share, versus net income of $7.8 million, or $0.28 per basic and diluted share in the first quarter of 2022.
EBITDA. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) was $17.1 million, or 19.9% of sales, as compared to $11.9 million, or 16.5% of sales in the prior year.1
Conference Call Information
The Company will host a conference call and webcast today, May 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's first quarter 2023 results.
To access the live webcast, please visit the XPEL, Inc. website at www.xpel.com/investor.
To participate in the call by phone, dial (888) 506-0062 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers please dial (973) 528-0011. Callers should use access code: 760015.
A replay of the teleconference will be available until June 8, 2023 and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 48243.
About XPEL, Inc.
XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "XPEL".
1See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures below.
Safe harbor statement
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding XPEL, Inc. and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, anticipated use of proceeds from capital transactions, expansion into new markets, and execution of the company's growth strategy. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "is expected," "expects," "scheduled," "intends," "contemplates," "anticipates," "believes," "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of XPEL. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, performance and acceptance of the company's products, economic factors, competition, the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of XPEL. Without limitation, the risks and uncertainties affecting XPEL are described in XPEL's most recent Form 10-K (including Item 1A Risk Factors) filed with the SEC. Although XPEL has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and XPEL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
XPEL Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Revenue
Product revenue
$
67,308
$
58,098
Service revenue
18,534
13,766
Total revenue
85,842
71,864
Cost of Sales
Cost of product sales
42,180
38,194
Cost of service
7,702
5,953
Total cost of sales
49,882
44,147
Gross Margin
35,960
27,717
Operating Expenses
Sales and marketing
6,675
6,311
General and administrative
14,354
11,369
Total operating expenses
21,029
17,680
Operating Income
14,931
10,037
Interest expense
523
220
Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
(9
)
5
Income before income taxes
14,417
9,812
Income tax expense
2,984
2,009
Net income
$
11,433
$
7,803
Earnings per share
Basic
$
0.41
$
0.28
Diluted
$
0.41
$
0.28
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares
Basic
27,616
27,613
Diluted
27,626
27,613
XPEL Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
March 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
Assets
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
$
8,330
$
8,056
Accounts receivable, net
21,353
14,726
Inventory, net
84,594
80,575
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
6,035
3,464
Total current assets
120,312
106,821
Property and equipment, net
15,311
14,203
Right-of-use lease assets
15,624
15,309
Intangible assets, net
28,485
29,294
Other non-current assets
1,116
972
Goodwill
26,819
26,763
Total assets
$
207,667
$
193,362
Liabilities
Current
Current portion of notes payable
$
-
$
77
Current portion lease liabilities
4,261
3,885
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
20,541
22,970
Income tax payable
2,828
470
Total current liabilities
27,630
27,402
Deferred tax liability, net
1,935
2,049
Other long-term liabilities
1,105
1,070
Borrowings on line of credit
28,000
26,000
Non-current portion of lease liabilities
12,240
12,119
Total liabilities
70,910
68,640
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11)
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 10,000,000; none issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 27,616,064 issued and outstanding
28
28
Additional paid-in-capital
11,376
11,073
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,904
)
(2,203
)
Retained earnings
127,257
115,824
Total stockholders' equity
136,757
124,722
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
207,667
$
193,362
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, net, plus income tax expense plus depreciation expense and amortization expense. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. It is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP.
EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations and other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.
EBITDA Reconciliation
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2023
2022
Net Income
11,433
7,803
Interest
523
220
Taxes
2,984
2,009
Depreciation
972
756
Amortization
1,161
1,076
EBITDA
17,073
11,864
