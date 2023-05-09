Anzeige
09.05.2023
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, May 9

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Board of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc ('the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Simon Longfellow as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 July 2023.

Simon Longfellow co-founded Steps to Investing Limited which launched in 2020 and also runs marketing consultancy Neo Strategic Marketing. Until 2019 he was the Head of Investment Trust Marketing at Janus Henderson Investors, focusing on marketing investment trusts to retail investors.

Simon is currently the independent director of Electric and General Investment Fund and a non-executive director of CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust plc, and a director of Neo Strategic Marketing Limited.

It is noted that the Chairman is due to retire at the conclusion of the AGM and following the appointment of Simon, the Board will comprise 3 men and 1 woman. The Board is cognisant of new listing rules in respect of disclosures relating to diversity (including gender and ethnicity) and inclusion on company boards and executive committees, and has taken these requirements into consideration, along with the balance of directors' skills and experience, in its recruitment process. The Board has determined that Simon is the most suitable candidate to complement the existing board and that his appointment will benefit the Company. The Board will continue to consider its composition, skills, gender balance, and the interests of shareholders on an ongoing basis.

Mr Longfellow does not currently hold any of the Company's ordinary shares.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.12(2) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

Naomi Rogers

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Company Secretary

9 May 2023

