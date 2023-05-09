TruChoice Financial Group, LLC: TruChoice Hosts First TruWomen Mastermind of the Year

The two-day event offered attendees interactive sessions and a look at TruChoice's new women-focused marketing platform

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / TruChoice Financial Group, LLC (TruChoice), one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry, held its first TruWomen in-person event of the year April 26-27 at TruChoice's Woodstock, Georgia, office.

The two-day gathering included interactive roundtable discussions, speakers from several insurance carriers, and an introduction to TruChoice's new marketing platform focused on the needs of women, Empowering Today's Women. The event was capped off with 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist pole vaulter Katie Moon, who spoke to the group about having a champion's mindset and how it can apply to all aspects of life.

"It's amazing to see the openness and high level of interaction that occurs at an all-women gathering like this," said TruChoice Divisional Vice President of Advanced Annuity Sales Angela Jacobson. "Actively listening to each other's pain points and openly sharing ideas are part of the overall goal of our TruWomen movement and why TruChoice is excited to provide these forums."

TruWomen is a peer-to-peer program developed by TruChoice that offers a community for women financial professionals to network, collaborate, inspire, and learn together. The year-round program allows women to engage in virtual and in-person training events, discussion groups, live webinars, mentorships, and more.

TruChoice Vice President of Marketing Angi Reeves added, "Our goal with the TruWomen initiative is to empower women with the tools and resources they need to help them elevate their practice and meet their business goals. It was exciting to be able to walk attendees through the Empowering Today's Women platform in person and we can't wait to get feedback from those that put it to use."

For more information about TruWomen, visit www.engagetruwomen.com or email truwomen@truchoicefinancial.com.

About TruChoice:

TruChoice is a dynamic financial services organization that is one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry. We provide access to 50-plus top-rated carriers and limited distribution products, feature a full-service marketing and advertising agency, and host industry-leading practice management events. Offering fixed annuities, life insurance, and long-term care products, our size and scale allow us to meet a variety of needs for a variety of business models. Whether we are helping you find your TruPath, providing a wealth of TruSolutions or offering our unwavering TruSupport, OUR Tru is YOU. TruChoice Financial can be followed on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

This information is intended for insurance-licensed financial professionals.

