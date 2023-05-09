

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - China has expelled a Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat measure.



Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry ordered that Canada's consul in Shanghai Consulate Jennifer Lynn Lalonde should leave the country.



It came a day after Ottawa expelled Toronto-based Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei, accused of trying to intimidate a Canadian Member of Parliament.



Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly declared him a 'persona non grata.' He was given five days to leave the country.



Lalonde has been asked to leave China before May 13.



These incidents further deteriorate China-Canada ties.



Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson has justified the expulsion of the Canadian diplomat saying it was a 'just and necessary' action.



'China never interferes in other countries' internal affairs. The expulsion of a Chinese diplomat violates rules governing international relations,' spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters Tuesday.



