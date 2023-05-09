Issuer Vantage Towers AG (ISIN: DE000A3H3LL2, short code: VTWR) will be delisted after todays trading day. There will be no change to Product Assignment Group GER0 effective 10 May 2023.

For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from tomorrow, 10 May 2023

Instrumentname Mnemomic ISIN Product Assignment Group old Product Assignment Group new

Hochtief AG HOT DE0006070006 SDX1 (partitionID 55) MDX1 (partitionID 55)

Vossloh AG VOS DE0007667107 GER0 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 55)

In MDAX, Hochtief AG will replace issuer Vantage Towers AG (ISIN: DE000A3H3LL2, short code: VTWR) which has its last trading day on 9 May 2023. Vossloh AG will replace Hochtief in SDAX.

Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes will not be deleted. For further information please call the Cash Markets Operations Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.

