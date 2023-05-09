First Stop Health Again Named One of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces

Highly engaged employees say 'caring' is a key differentiator for virtual care company named on Inc.'s 2023 list of best U.S. workplaces.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / First Stop Health (FSH), a leading virtual care company, has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual list of Best Workplaces for a second year in a row. According to Inc., FSH employees are highly engaged because senior leadership values people as the most important resource. Overwhelmingly, employees described FSH's work environment as caring.

"All of us at FSH are striving towards providing delightful, affordable care," said FSH CEO Teira Gunlock. "Uniting around that mission has created a foundation of mutual respect that every role is important. I'm thrilled this team is being recognized, again, for the caring FSH community we have built and I'm excited about our plans to further strengthen it and ensure it's a place people love."

The Inc. Best Workplaces list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

FSH has been named on an Inc. list for six years in a row, including 2018 through 2022, as one of the fastest-growing private companies on the Inc. 5000 list. The 2023 ranking for the Inc. 5000 list has not yet been announced.

Here is what employees had to say about FSH in the Inc. Best Workplaces survey:

"Working at First Stop Health is truly a pleasure. The culture, my coworkers and our mission are the best of any organization. My manager and leadership are incredibly dedicated to my professional and personal growth."

"I appreciate the transparency of the leadership team and feel like they do a great job keeping the entire organization updated. I am especially proud to make a difference in the healthcare sector. It's an incredible feeling to get our members the health care they need, faster, more easily and for little-to-no cost."

"FSH exemplifies its pillars in the way we hire and the group of employees that make up our organization - caring, trusted, unrelenting and transparent. I have never worked in an organization with so many hardworking and caring individuals. They collaborate effectively, problem-solve across team lines, and support and encourage each other. Management is committed to open communication."

About First Stop Health

First Stop Health (FSH) provides care that people love with various digital healthcare services. Patients can access virtual care 24/7 via app, website or phone. We help them save time and money with safe, convenient, high-quality virtual care solutions - Primary Care, Urgent Care & Mental Health. FSH was named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces of 2022 and 2023, and ranked one of the fastest-growing private companies for the past five years by Inc. 5000.

