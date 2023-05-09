Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed OpenLocker Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: OLKR), a company that operates a technology platform for athletes and brands to redefine and unlock consumer and fan value. CEO of the Company, Howard Gostfrand, joined Stock Day host Kevin Davis.

"We continue to be leading the way in the growing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) industry for college and university student athletes," shared Gostfrand to start the interview. "Upon the ruling allowing college student athletes to be paid for their Name, Image, and Likeness, we have created a platform through which student athletes are able to get paid and have access to NIL sponsorship opportunities and appearances."

"How does OpenLocker work in relation to the Blockchain?" asked Davis. "For all of the student athletes that we contract with, we develop a digital collectible," explained Gostfrand. "Once a purchase is made, the ownership of that digital collectible gets put on a Blockchain," he added. "It creates a transparent ledger of ownership."

"How is the NIL industry looking right now?" asked Davis. "The industry is exploding," said Gostfrand. "More and more schools are grasping the importance of NIL," he said, adding that many colleges and universities are hiring NIL Director roles. "From small schools to large schools, there have been directors seeking us out to help them enhance their students' ability to make money off of their Name, Image, and Likeness."

"When we last spoke, we discussed an upcoming event in Boca Raton for the FAU men's basketball team. How did that event go?" asked Davis. "We ended up having a celebration of the FAU men's basketball team for making it to the Final Four," said Gostfrand. "We had 4,000 people attend; it was an incredible event."

"We were able to generate revenues for our company, as well as for the FAU men's basketball student athletes that attended," continued Gostfrand. "It is a whole new world for student athletes. This event worked out very well."

"Do you have any similar events coming up?" asked Davis. "We have a Wall Street conference this week and one incredible event coming up," shared Gostfrand. "This week myself and the management team will be in New York City at the EF Hutton Conference," he said. "We will be meeting with investors in the form of one on one meetings," said Gostfrand. "During the first week of June, we will be in Atlanta, Georgia at the College Football Hall of Fame," he shared. "We are a major participant of the NIL Conference and in attendance will be hundreds of student athletes from the top schools all over the country, as well as NIL Directors, national brands, thought leaders, and collectives."

To close the interview, Gostfrand encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to grow in the emerging NIL industry.

To hear Howard Gostfrand's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8297792-openlocker-holdings-inc-discusses-boca-raton-event-celebrating-final-four-run-of-fau-men-s-bask.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.

OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.'s subsidiary OpenLocker operates a technology platform for athletes and brands to redefine and unlock consumer and fan value. OpenLocker builds highly engaged fan communities on the Blockchain primarily for colleges and universities using student-athletes Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), opening the door to countless revenue opportunities that previously did not exist. OpenLocker increases engagement among fans, athletes and brands through digital and physical collectibles and provides unique user utility, perks and experiences. OpenLocker is delivering digital loyalty and spearheading the future of marketing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.'s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. OpenLocker Holdings, Inc. assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information visit: www.openlockerholdings.io.

Investor Contact:

Howard Gostfrand, CEO

305-351-9195

howard@openlocker.io

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

StockDayMedia.Com

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165399