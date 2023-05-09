Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.05.2023
WKN: A14QWU | ISIN: FI4000123195 | Ticker-Symbol: AKA
Frankfurt
09.05.23
08:14 Uhr
18,420 Euro
+0,140
+0,77 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENENTO GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENENTO GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,22018,68018:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2023 | 17:34
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 9.5.2023



Enento Group PlcANNOUNCEMENT9.5.2023
Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 9.5.2023
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
Trade date9.5.2023
Bourse tradeBuy
ShareENENTO
Amount9,000Shares
Average price/ share18.5809EUR
Total cost167,228.10EUR
Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 59 000 shares
including the shares repurchased on 9.5.2023
On behalf of Enento Group Plc
Nordea Bank Oyj
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen
For further information:
Arto Paukku
Investor Relations Officer
tel. +358 50 469 5380
www.enento.com







Attachment

  • Enento 9.5 trades (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/deeeb7fd-756a-40b7-81ef-583e0b5f5f53)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
