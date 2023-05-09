Regulatory News:

Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby discloses the transaction in its own shares carried out on 05 May 2023

Transaction made out under the "We Share 2023" employee share ownership plan implemented by Sopra Steria Group, announced on 24th February 2023 (announcement available on the website: We Share 2023):

Trading day Type of transaction Number of shares Weighted

average

price (EUR) Total amount (EUR) 05/05/2023 Transfer 5,303 N/A N/A

