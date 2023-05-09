Regulatory News:
Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby discloses the transaction in its own shares carried out on 05 May 2023
Transaction made out under the "We Share 2023" employee share ownership plan implemented by Sopra Steria Group, announced on 24th February 2023 (announcement available on the website: We Share 2023):
Trading day
Type of transaction
Number of shares
Weighted
Total amount (EUR)
05/05/2023
Transfer
5,303
N/A
N/A
Disclaimer
This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.
