Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust plc has today declared its first interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2023 of 2.3 pence per ordinary share (2022: 2.05 pence, restated from 10.25 pence), which represents a 12% increase from the first interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2022.

The first interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2023 will be paid on 30 June 2023 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 2 June 2023.

The shares will go ex-dividend on 1 June 2023.

9 May 2023

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323