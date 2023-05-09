Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC: Orlando Dreamers to Host Press Conference as it Unveils Design for New Major League Baseball Stadium in Orange County

Press Conference to be Hosted at Dubsdread Golf Club Today at 2:30 p.m.

Proposed MLB Stadium Project Estimated to Create Over 25,000 Permanent Jobs and Generate Over $40 billion in Economic Output in Orange County over 30 years

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC (Orlando Dreamers) will unveil the design of a proposed new Major League Baseball (MLB) stadium in Orange County, Florida at a press conference hosted at the Dubsdread Golf Club, 549 West Par Road, Orlando, Florida 32804, today at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The media is invited to attend to learn about the proposed stadium project, which calls for $700 million in private funds, the largest private investment ever for a publicly owned Major League Baseball stadium.

According to a report and analysis conducted by JLL, a leading, national professional services firm, the stadium's construction phase will result in more than 20,000 jobs and a boost of over $2.7 billion to the economy in the region. In the operational phase, with an MLB team playing 81 home games a year in the stadium, permanent job creation is expected to increase to nearly 25,000, and the MLB team and stadium operations are estimated to generate an annual output of $1.16 billion in Orange County, which will significantly increase economic activity in the area. In aggregate, the JLL study confirms the impact to Orange County from bringing MLB to the county to play in the proposed domed stadium will be in excess of $40 billion over 30 years when including the impact of spring training and other development on the 35.5-acre parcel.

About Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC

Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC was established to bring Major League Baseball to Orlando and Central Florida. The organization is led by Pat Williams, founder of the Orlando Magic, and updates can be found at www.OrlandoDreamers.com. Orlando is the largest media market in the United States without a Major League Baseball team, recently surpassing Miami in terms of media market size. Orlando is also the most visited destination in the world.

