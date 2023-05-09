Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial
Total daily volume (in
Daily weighted average
Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
02/05/2023
FR0010307819
24 212
85,0901
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
03/05/2023
FR0010307819
5 000
85,8332
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
04/05/2023
FR0010307819
38 268
84,1928
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
04/05/2023
FR0010307819
9 660
83,7281
CEUX
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
05/05/2023
FR0010307819
5 421
84,7101
XPAR
|* Rounded to four decimal places
TOTAL
82 561
84,5349
Société anonyme with a share capital of 1,067,270,984
Registered office: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges
