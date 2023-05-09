Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 2 to May 5, 2023:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 02/05/2023 434,192 56.444782 24,507,872.83 XPAR 02/05/2023 199,130 56.514467 11,253,725.79 CEUX 02/05/2023 40,000 56.511296 2,260,451.84 TQEX 02/05/2023 35,000 56.511777 1,977,912.21 AQEU 03/05/2023 467,770 54.752413 25,611,536.27 XPAR 03/05/2023 256,054 54.745826 14,017,887.77 CEUX 03/05/2023 58,639 54.752150 3,210,611.34 TQEX 03/05/2023 39,425 54.786473 2,159,956.71 AQEU 04/05/2023 468,881 54.933084 25,757,079.34 XPAR 04/05/2023 250,512 54.952022 13,766,141.00 CEUX 04/05/2023 59,582 54.884248 3,270,113.28 TQEX 04/05/2023 40,160 54.945572 2,206,614.19 AQEU 05/05/2023 426,690 55.740414 23,783,877.14 XPAR 05/05/2023 197,081 55.744942 10,986,268.85 CEUX 05/05/2023 58,991 55.748800 3,288,677.44 TQEX 05/05/2023 34,818 55.751812 1,941,166.59 AQEU Total 3,066,925 55.430078 169,999,892.59

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

