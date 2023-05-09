Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 2 to May 5, 2023:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
02/05/2023
434,192
56.444782
24,507,872.83
XPAR
02/05/2023
199,130
56.514467
11,253,725.79
CEUX
02/05/2023
40,000
56.511296
2,260,451.84
TQEX
02/05/2023
35,000
56.511777
1,977,912.21
AQEU
03/05/2023
467,770
54.752413
25,611,536.27
XPAR
03/05/2023
256,054
54.745826
14,017,887.77
CEUX
03/05/2023
58,639
54.752150
3,210,611.34
TQEX
03/05/2023
39,425
54.786473
2,159,956.71
AQEU
04/05/2023
468,881
54.933084
25,757,079.34
XPAR
04/05/2023
250,512
54.952022
13,766,141.00
CEUX
04/05/2023
59,582
54.884248
3,270,113.28
TQEX
04/05/2023
40,160
54.945572
2,206,614.19
AQEU
05/05/2023
426,690
55.740414
23,783,877.14
XPAR
05/05/2023
197,081
55.744942
10,986,268.85
CEUX
05/05/2023
58,991
55.748800
3,288,677.44
TQEX
05/05/2023
34,818
55.751812
1,941,166.59
AQEU
Total
3,066,925
55.430078
169,999,892.59
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.
